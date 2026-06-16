'Toy Story 5' makers share intel on Woody’s unrecognizable look

Woody of 'Toy Story 5' debuted a completely new look and we millennials can relate, truly.

Sheriff Woody Pride, known for his iconic cowboy hat, was seen without the accessory once and attention quickly shifted to his thinning hair. Now, the directors of"Toy Story 5," Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris are explaining the thought that went behind Woody's receding hairline.by Discussing Films, Stanton is seen answering the burning question behind the beloved toy's look, and said, “It started out as a gag from our story department because we were trying to find out what is the hang up for Woody because something has evolved, even if it's small.

" Harris added,"Like a silly wishlist, the story team was just going off," before explaining,"they are largely made up of young folks who have grown with the same movies, and that's where it was like, Steph Waldo pitching that he has a bald spot. She continued,"At one point we were like, ‘What if he’s sun bleached? ’ We really wanted to show that he’s been on the road.

” Woody's new look resonated most with the fans who grew up with him, as one fan humorously said,"Me and Woody aging at the same pace.

" Someone else added,"i know he’s been living out in the wild with bo peep but making my childhood hero look like he's going through a midlife crisis is crazy. ""Pixar gave Woody a bald spot and I'm supposed to be okay. I'm not okay," added another, while someone else joked,"No wonder he never takes the cowboy hat off.

"However, a"Toy Story" aficionado pointed out,"Does no one remember Woody had a bald spot in Toy Story 2 until he got painted to sell? " Indeed, in"Toy Story 2," where Woody is around 40, a faint bald spot appeared, which was quickly painted by Geri, the expert toy restorer to return Woody to the mint condition. With the time elapsed between"Toy Story 2" an the upcoming"Toy Story 5," it is but natural that Woody's bald spot will reappear.

With the original fans soon approaching Woody's age, it probably just makes the film more relatable.





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