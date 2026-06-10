Toy Story 5 Early Reactions: Critics Hail Emotional Return to Form for Pixar

Early reviews for Toy Story 5 are overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising the emotional depth and focus on Jessie's backstory. The film is being called a heartfelt return to form for Pixar.

The Toy Story franchise is one of the best in animation history, with four excellent movies already released. However, when Pixar announced Toy Story 5 , many fans were skeptical, fearing another unnecessary sequel that could tarnish the franchise's legacy.

But early reactions from critics have put those fears to rest. The embargo has lifted, and journalists and film critics have shared their thoughts on social media, painting a picture of a film that is both emotionally resonant and creatively vibrant. One critic described it as 'a wonderfully heartfelt return to form for Pixar Animation Studios and a reminder of why the Toy Story franchise remains one of the greatest film series ever made.

' The consensus is clear: Toy Story 5 is another hit. The story focuses on Jessie the cowgirl, voiced by Joan Cusack, as she confronts her deepest fear of abandonment. The catalyst is a new character, a tablet named Lilypad voiced by Greta Lee, which captures the attention of Bonnie, the young girl who now owns the toys. This mirrors Jessie's past trauma from her first owner, Emily, and forces her to relive those painful memories.

Critics have noted that this emotional core is what makes the film stand out. One journalist wrote, 'Toy Story 5 hit me in places I was unprepared for! Exploring the divide between technology and toys through Jessie results in a deeply profound, moving story that had me in a puddle of tears. I put it up there with Toy Story 2 and 3.

It's that excellent!

' The film also features Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in significant roles, but the spotlight is firmly on Jessie's journey. Given the track record of the franchise, these glowing reactions should not be surprising. Pixar has consistently proven that it only makes sequels when there is a compelling story and a clear emotional core.

Tim Allen revealed that this installment is the most emotional of the entire series, and the early reviews support that claim, particularly in its handling of Jessie's past. With over a week left before the official release, Pixar is clearly confident in the film. Even without stellar reviews, Toy Story 5 was destined to be a box office hit, likely breaking the $1 billion barrier as its predecessors did.

The positive reactions only amplify that expectation, giving fans another reason to love, laugh, and cry. The cynics and doubters may have to admit they were wrong. Are you more hyped for the movie after seeing the praise





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