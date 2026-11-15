Toy Story 5 Crosses $1 Billion and Becomes Tom Hanks's Biggest Hit

Toy Story 5 has earned $1 billion worldwide, ranking as the year's third-highest-grossing film and restoring the franchise after a weaker fourth entry.

Tom Hanks has returned to the top of the box office with Toy Story 5, the fifth installment in Pixar's franchise. Hanks reprises his role as Woody alongside Tim Allen as Buzz and Joan Cusack as Jessie, and the film has now earned $1 billion at the global box office.

The film's commercial success is also a personal milestone for Hanks. It has become his highest-grossing movie ever, and it is currently the year's third-highest-grossing film, according to the figures cited by Collider.

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Toy Story 5 Returns the Franchise to Form

Toy Story 5 was tasked with repairing the franchise's reputation after the fourth film, which was widely considered the weakest entry in the series. The new movie is widely seen as a corrective to that film.

Collider's Taylor Gates described the film as one that justifies its existence. The review argued that the story feels like a necessary response to how much the world has changed over the past three decades.

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Critics Praise Modern Themes and Classic Heart

Collider's Taylor Gates awarded Toy Story 5 an 8/10 rating. Gates wrote that the film is an impressive fifth installment that adapts to modern topics without losing the heart and humor the franchise is known for.

Gates was not alone in this view. Several other reviews also praised the film for balancing contemporary subject matter with the emotional core that made the earlier movies famous.

Tom Hanks Film Legacy Continues on Streaming

Another major Hanks hit, The Da Vinci Code, is currently among the most-watched titles on HBO Max worldwide. At the time of writing, it ranks among the ten most-watched films on the platform globally.

The Da Vinci Code was directed by Ron Howard and adapted from Dan Brown's 2003 novel of the same name. The film earned over $750 million worldwide from a $125 million budget, making it one of the biggest box office successes of its era.

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The adaptation was not free of controversy. Some conservative commentators considered the film blasphemous, a criticism that did not stop it from becoming a major global hit. The HBO Max list is topped by the 2016 film The Legend of Tarzan.