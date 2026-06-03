Toy Story 5: A New Level of Adventure for Woody and Friends

The upcoming Toy Story 5 marks a new level of adventure for Woody, Buzz, and their friends as they tackle the threat of smartphones and technology. The movie will be rated PG, marking the first in the franchise's history to earn that MPA classification.

Toy Story 5 marks a new level of adventure for Woody , Buzz, and their friends as they tackle the threat of smartphones and technology. The upcoming installment will officially be rated PG, marking the first in the franchise's history to earn that MPA classification.

The change in rating is due to some thematic elements and rude humor that will be present in the movie. The first four Toy Story movies were rated G since they didn't contain any offensive material for children.

However, each installment has matured with its audiences, which also means that the stories would sometimes tackle more sophisticated narratives. Toy Story 5 will focus on a similar crisis, as Bonnie's toys see their owner being glued to a Lilypad. The trailers hinted that the upcoming installment will be thematic to address the impact of modern technology and how it's used by children.

Some of the rude humor was also revealed in some footage as the toys joke about Woody's beer belly and baldness. Toy Story 5 will also encounter a few more dynamic changes. After Woody decided to leave Bonnie at the end of Toy Story 4, Jessie became the leader of Bonnie's room with Buzz as her second-in-command.

Several cast members teased that the upcoming movie will heavily focus on her story, especially as she tries to snap Bonnie back to her traditional playing ways. Meanwhile, Woody eventually reunites with the toys and hopes to help them sort out the situation with the Lilypad. The movie is directed by Andrew Stanton, who also wrote the story with Kenna Harris.

Taylor Swift will produce a song for the movie, titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You', which will be released on June 5. Toy Story 5 has a runtime of 102 minutes and will release in theaters on June 19, 2026





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Toy Story 5 Woody Buzz Lightyear PG Rating Smartphones Technology Lilypad Andrew Stanton Taylor Swift

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