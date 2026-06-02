Toy Story 30th Anniversary Celebrated with Remaster and Classic Game Collection

Digital Eclipse and Atari announce Toy Story 3 Complete Edition remaster and Toy Story: Retro Roundup! collection for 30th anniversary.

The beloved Toy Story franchise is receiving a grand celebration for its 30th anniversary, with Digital Eclipse and Atari announcing two major releases that will delight fans of all ages.

The highlight is Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, a modern remaster of the 2010 video game Toy Story 3, which was originally developed by Avalanche Software and released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, PC, and Nintendo DS. This remaster promises an enhanced experience with upgraded visuals, higher resolutions, improved performance, and previously platform-exclusive content that was only available on the PlayStation 3.

The game is best remembered for its innovative Toy Box mode, a sandbox environment that allowed players to explore an open-world western town, fully customizable with various toys and activities. This mode was a standout feature that offered endless creativity and replayability, making the original game a fan favorite. The remaster aims to preserve that magic while bringing it to modern consoles with smoother gameplay and sharper graphics. Alongside the remaster, Digital Eclipse revealed Toy Story: Retro Roundup!

, a definitive collection of classic games based on the film franchise. This compilation brings together five total Toy Story games, as well as the 1998 title A Bug's Life, into one package. The collection includes beloved titles such as Toy Story (1995) for the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! (1999), Toy Story Racer (2001), and Toy Story 3 (2010) in its original form, alongside A Bug's Life.

Like most modern rereleases, the collection will include updated amenities such as rewind functionality, save states, enhanced visuals, and filters. This allows players to experience these classic games with the convenience of modern features, preserving their nostalgic charm while making them more accessible. Both releases are scheduled for a simultaneous launch on October 15, 2026, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, and PC.

However, physical editions will only be available for the Switch and PS5 versions. Pre-orders for physical copies are already live on various retailers. This announcement has generated significant excitement among fans who grew up with these games and newcomers eager to explore the history of Toy Story in gaming. The 30th anniversary celebration is a testament to the enduring popularity of Pixars Toy Story, which began as a groundbreaking animated film in 1995.

Over the years, the franchise has expanded into multiple sequels, shorts, and a wide array of video games. The Toy Story games have evolved alongside the films, with each title offering unique gameplay experiences that capture the spirit of the movies. From the platforming adventures of the early titles to the open-ended creativity of Toy Story 3s Toy Box mode, these games have left a lasting impact on the gaming landscape.

The remaster and collection are not just a nostalgic trip but also a way to preserve these experiences for future generations. Digital Eclipse, known for their expertise in classic game preservation and rereleases, has ensured that both packages include modern enhancements without compromising the original charm.

For instance, the remaster of Toy Story 3 will run at a consistent 60 frames per second with up to 4K resolution on capable consoles, while the Retro Roundup collection will feature optional CRT filters and display modes. The inclusion of A Bug's Life is a welcome bonus, as it ties into the broader Pixar game library.

Overall, these releases represent a comprehensive tribute to one of the most beloved franchises in entertainment history, offering something for both longtime fans and new players alike. The attention to detail and the commitment to quality suggest that this will be a definitive way to experience Toy Story games for years to come





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