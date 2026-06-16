Toy Collector Scores Century's Bargain with 19 Star Wars Model Ships for $90

An antique toy collector has made waves in the hobbyist community after securing a stunning collection of 19 Star Wars model ships for a mere $90. The collection, which includes some of the most unique and iconic starships in the franchise, is a testament to the strategic bargaining and patience that collectors employ to secure the best deals.

Antique toy collectors, known for their patience and strategic bargaining, recently scored an unprecedented deal, acquiring 19 coveted Star Wars model ships at a fraction of their market value.

The collection, which includes some of the most unique and iconic starships in the franchise, was snapped up for a mere $90, a price that could have been tripled given the current market trends. The haul is a treasure trove for any Star Wars enthusiast. It features four Hyena Droid fighters, massive droids that are among the most unique starships in the franchise.

Staying with the droid theme, there's a Single Trooper Aerial Platform (STAP) with a droid on it, and General Grievous' personal bike, the Tsmeu-6. The collection also boasts two of the most iconic podracers from Episode I, owned by Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba, and the 74-Z speeder. Anakin's XJ-6 airspeeder and Zam Wesell's Koro-2 from Episode II are also part of the collection.

However, the pièce de résistance is arguably the N1 Starfighter, widely considered one of the best-looking fighters in the entire Star Wars universe. The sequel trilogy is represented with three popular TIE variants - the classic TIE Fighter, the TIE Interceptor, and the TIE Advanced x1. No starship collection would be complete without an X-Wing, although this one appears to be missing its cannons.

The collector, who wishes to remain anonymous, plans to store most of the collection while they work on completing their Episode I collection. This remarkable deal is a testament to the thrill of the hunt that antique toy collectors experience. It's not just about finding the rarest pieces; it's about outsmarting the market and securing a deal that others might have missed





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