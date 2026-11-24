Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. New research reveals a single ship emits, on average, as much toxic ...

despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. New research reveals a single ship emits, on average, as much toxic sulphur at port in a year as 19,300 cars, leaving taxpayers and hospitals to pay the hidden cost of shipping pollution.

Commercial ships docked in European ports inflict €2.5 billion a year in societal and environmental costs, according toby T&E. While upcoming EU port rules will cut at-berth damages by 40% by 2030, most vessels remain exempt. Previous research has shown that residents living close to a commercial harbour already face significantly higher risks of cardiovascular and respiratory mortality¹.

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Tightening port pollution rules would save society billions and protect the health of port communities, says T&E. Instead of plugging into the electrical grid when they dock, thousands of commercial vessels run diesel generators around the clock to power onboard systems. These idling engines release harmful pollution directly into neighbouring coastal and port communities.

Analysis of Europe’s 100 largest ports shows that Rotterdam is the most polluted with costs at €350 million, followed by Antwerp , Marseille , Hamburg , and Genoa .save Europe €1.56bn in health and climate costs. Under current EU rules, outlined in the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation , only large container ships, ferries and cruise ships are required to plug into dockside electricity sockets, meaning oil and gas tankers, bulk carriers, car carriers and other cargo ships are left out entirely.

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Requirements to connect should be progressively extended to all ship types in the upcoming review to cut emissions and grant ports the necessary long-term predictability.

“Port communities are paying the price for ships running their engines 24/7 at port. Fossil fuels only seem cheap because companies offload health and climate costs onto the public. Fortunately, the solution already exists. Plugging ships into shoreside electric power would save society billions and make port cities far healthier to live in.

” On paper, marine fuels appear less costly than drawing electricity from the port grid. However, this is largely because the associated healthcare and environmental burdens are absorbed by the local population rather than ship operators. Once these external costs are factored into energy pricing, generating power from fossil fuels at dock is twice as costly as using shore electricity. This policy gap creates a lot of planning uncertainty for EU port authorities and electricity grid operators.

Without a predictable policy progressively including all vessel types, ports are disincentivised from making long-term investments in green infrastructure, says T&E. The EU will review the regulation at the end of this year. T&E urges EU policymakers to use the AFIR review to expand shore power to all ships, batteries, and boilers, backed by national port electrification roadmaps before 2032.to the European Commission from the Clean Port Cities coalition, uniting industry, civil society, and maritime and energy stakeholders including DFDS and Green Transition Denmark, urging predictable shore power timelines for all vessels, battery charging rules, and faster grid access.

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, “Long-term effects of air pollutants on respiratory and cardiovascular mortality in a port city along the Adriatic sea,” BMC Pulmonary Medicine.