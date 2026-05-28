Toxic Oak Processionary Moth Caterpillars Trigger Health Warnings in Surrey

Residents in Surrey are warned to avoid oak processionary moth caterpillars after sightings in multiple areas. The insects can cause skin rashes, eye irritation, and breathing problems. Councils are spraying insecticide and urging public vigilance.

Residents across Surrey are being urged to stay vigilant as oak processionary moths (OPM) have been spotted in multiple locations, raising concerns about potential health risks to humans and pets.

These toxic caterpillars, which are rarely seen in the UK, were first accidentally introduced in the early 2000s and typically appear in late spring. However, recent sightings in Woking, Weston Green, and Ditton Common have prompted local councils to issue warnings and take action to control the spread.

Oak processionary moths nest on oak trees and are covered with thousands of microscopic hairs containing a toxin called thaumetopoein, which can cause severe skin rashes, eye irritations, sore throats, and breathing difficulties. The caterpillars are known for their distinctive behavior of moving in nose-to-tail processions, hence their name. In 2023, an invasion of OPM was reported across several counties including Kent, Berkshire, Surrey, Essex, and Hertfordshire, leading to widespread concern.

This summer, the pests appear to be returning, with Elmbridge Borough Council already asking locals to avoid certain parks, cricket clubs, and green spaces where nests were discovered. The council has been spraying insecticide in affected areas and clearly signposting zones under treatment. Residents are advised to avoid contact with the caterpillars and report any sightings immediately.

Andrew Hoppit, oak processionary project manager at the Forestry Commission, urged caution, especially for children who might be attracted to the caterpillars' hairy appearance. He noted that the moths are small, brown, and nocturnal, making them difficult to detect. The caterpillars feed on oak leaves and are primarily found in south-east England, including London. Their nests are made of white webbing and can contain toxic hairs that remain hazardous even after the caterpillars have left.

The UK's chief plant health officer, Nicola Spence, emphasized that the government takes the threat seriously and has a robust management program to reduce pest prevalence and protect oak trees. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) continues to monitor the situation and support landowners. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and report any suspicious nests to local authorities to prevent further spread.

While the insect is not common across the whole of Britain, the recent sightings suggest that their range may be expanding, posing ongoing risks to public health and tree health. The Forestry Commission advises against approaching or touching the caterpillars or nests, as the toxins can cause allergic reactions. Pet owners should also keep animals away from infested oaks, as the hairs can affect dogs and cats as well.

As the summer progresses, councils will continue to monitor and manage the infestations, but public cooperation is essential in minimizing the impact. Those living in or visiting affected areas are advised to check trees for nests, avoid handling caterpillars, and seek medical advice if they develop symptoms after exposure. The oak processionary moth remains a growing concern for environmental and health authorities, and staying vigilant is key to preventing its spread across the UK





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