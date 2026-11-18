A new report by Toxic-Free Future shows major retailers are rolling back chemical safety efforts, with Walmart and Whole Foods seeing significant grade drops while Dollar Tree improves.

A new analysis released on Wednesday by the research and advocacy group Toxic-Free Future indicates that major retail corporations are actively rolling back their commitments to consumer safety regarding toxic chemicals and plastics. The report, titled the Retailer Report Card, explicitly notes that the federal government has largely abandoned chemical safety as a priority, leaving consumers overly reliant on corporate accountability efforts. This shift means that public health protections against toxic materials in everyday products now depend almost entirely on the voluntary actions of large companies.

Significant Grade Declines At Major Retailers

The report found that nearly half of the forty-five retailers included in the analysis are backsliding in their efforts to remove toxic chemicals from their supply chains. Twenty-two of these retailers saw their scores decline by at least two percentage points based on the organization's rating criteria. These criteria evaluate whether companies have a corporate safer chemicals policy, their transparency regarding ingredients, their bans on toxic chemicals and plastics, and whether they offer products that are Safer Choice Certified.

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Walmart and Whole Foods Market saw the greatest declines in their grades, with both retailers plummeting by at least 20 percentage points. Consequently, both companies earned "C" grades in this year's assessment. Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon, maintains a list of banned or restricted substances and widely publicizes its restricted components and ingredients on its shopping bags. However, the retailer did not report progress on its goal of reducing its chemical footprint by 30 percent by 2025.

Walmart previously led the industry in calculating and reporting its chemical footprint, according to the report. While it released data about the percentage reduction of its chemical footprint for formulated products this year, it offered reduced transparency about the gross amount of toxic chemicals in these products. Other retailers that dropped by 10 or more percentage points include Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Walgreens.

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Leaders in Chemical Safety Transparency

In contrast to the widespread backsliding, IKEA, Target, and Sephora received "A" or "A-" grades for their comprehensive approaches to chemical safety. These companies were credited with adopting safer chemicals policies that apply to their products, manufacturing processes, private-label items, and brand-name products. IKEA was highlighted as one of the most improved retailers, jumping 11 percentage points in its score due to significant progress over many years.

IKEA has made substantial strides in restricting chemicals and plastics of high concern, including formaldehyde and PVC. These substances have been linked to multiple cancers, reproductive harms, and other serious health problems in all of its large materials. The furniture and home goods store demonstrated that sustained commitment to safety policies can yield measurable improvements in corporate accountability and consumer protection standards.

Dollar Tree was identified as the most improved store in the report, increasing its score by 16 points. This improvement came after the retailer strengthened its reporting requirements, expanded its restricted substance list, and required private-label suppliers to use safer alternatives to restricted chemicals. José Bravo, national coordinator of the Campaign for Healthier Solutions, emphasized that families should not have to choose between affordability and health.

Failure To Protect Consumers From Harm

Despite some improvements, the report identified a growing trend of insufficient progress in ingredient transparency. Twenty-one companies, representing 42 percent of the retailers studied, failed to ask their suppliers for the chemical content of their products. The report states that retailers cannot manage chemicals they do not know are in their products. This metric shows a slight improvement from 2024, when 54 percent of retailers did not ask suppliers for chemical content.

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Cheri Peele, a co-author of the report and director of government and market policy at Toxic-Free Future, stressed that protecting people's health must remain a priority. She noted that while significant backsliding was evident at several major companies, the year's leaders demonstrate that progress is possible. Companies know how to make products safer, and the data shows that corporate responsibility can be maintained through consistent policy enforcement.

The report also highlighted a concerning drop in the number of retailers making strides against specific hazardous materials. While 22 retailers, or 44 percent, reported progress by phasing out PFAS in food packaging and textiles, bisphenols in receipt paper, and PVC in packaging, this represents a considerable reduction from the 34 retailers, or 68 percent, who reported similar progress in 2024.

Retailers Facing Public Health Scrutiny

Seventeen retailers were placed in the Hall of Shame for failing to take any steps toward reducing toxic chemicals. Ahold Delhaize, which owns major grocery chains including Hannaford, Food Lion, and Stop & Shop, was included in this group. Publix, Albertsons, and Trader Joe's were also among the stores listed for their lack of action. These companies failed to meet the basic standards required for consumer protection in an era of increasing chemical awareness.

Although state bans on toxic bisphenols in receipts are taking effect in January 2026, several major retailers had already begun eliminating these toxins nationwide. Best Buy, Costco, CVS Health, REI, Target, TJX, Walgreens, and Whole Foods Market were among those demonstrating that safer alternatives are feasible. The report uses these examples to argue that the industry has the technical capability to reduce harmful exposure if political and corporate will align.