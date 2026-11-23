Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart combine for pivotal performances as the New York Knicks defeat the Indiana Pacers 113-106 on Sunday.

The New York Knicks secured a decisive 113-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, November 22, 2026, extending their winning streak to five consecutive games. Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a dominant two-way performance, finishing with 30 points and 13 rebounds to anchor the center position for New York. The win improved the Knicks' record to 11-6, while the Pacers fell to 5-12 in the competitive Eastern Conference landscape.

Third Quarter Surge Shifts Momentum

Karl-Anthony Towns ignited the offensive explosion in the third quarter, scoring 16 points in just nine minutes of action. This pivotal run allowed the Knicks to outscore Indiana 20-11 during that span, transforming a tight contest into a comfortable lead. The team entered the fourth quarter with a 16-point advantage, sitting at 89-78, effectively putting the game out of reach for the visitors. The final moments were sealed by a skillful dribble maneuver from Jose Alvarado that resulted in a crucial three-point conversion.

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Hart Achieves Triple-Double Milestone

Josh Hart recorded a triple-double to complement Towns' heroics, accumulating 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists over 39 minutes of play. This performance marked a significant confidence booster for Hart, who had struggled early in the season and recently missed time due to illness. By securing these statistics, Hart cemented his place in franchise history, holding the record for the most triple-doubles in a single season for the New York Knicks. His all-around contributions were vital in closing out the victory against a resilient Indiana squad.

Brunson and Alvarado Provide Critical Support

Jalen Brunson contributed significantly to the win with 22 points and seven assists, serving as a primary offensive catalyst alongside Towns. Jose Alvarado added key scoring and playmaking, finishing with a notable three-point basket that helped solidify the late lead. Landry Shamet also made an impact starting in place of the injured OG Anunoby, scoring 17 points in 32 minutes, including 12 in the first half. The frontcourt rotation saw Andre Drummond and James Wiseman share limited minutes, with Wiseman sitting out due to Towns' availability.

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Injury Updates and Roster Challenges

The Knicks navigated several injury concerns during the matchup, with Miles McBride listed as a late scratch due to left adductor tightness. OG Anunoby missed his second consecutive game dealing with soreness, though head coach Mike Brown downplayed the severity of the issue. On the opposing side, the Pacers were without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has been sidelined since last month with a hamstring strain. Despite these absences, both teams managed to field competitive lineups that kept the first half closely contested.

Defensive Focus and Future Outlook

Head coach Mike Brown highlighted the team's defensive prowess while acknowledging areas for improvement in shooting efficiency. He noted that New York's defense is currently outperforming their offense, a trend he believes will improve as player percentages rise game by game. The first half ended with a modest 55-51 score, reflecting the league-wide trend of lower scoring averages this season. The Knicks will look to maintain this five-game winning streak as they continue to refine their offensive rhythm under Brown's guidance.