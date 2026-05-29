Town supervisor says no data centers are coming to Brookhaven

This information comes after an AI-generated flyer claimed the town board was voting on a proposed data center.

Residents across Long Island are expressing concerns about future artificial intelligence data centers after an AI flyer started circulating on social media.

“I feel between the light pollution, the noise pollution and the damage to the water, it is deadly to have around us,” said Cora Lovetere, of Medford. The fake flyer claimed the Brookhaven town board was going to vote to rezone an area in Yaphank for a proposed AI data center. Town Supervisor Dan Panico has reassured residents there are no pending applications with the town at this time.

“It’s not going to help us,” said one resident during Thursday’s meeting. “It’s going to raise our electric bills. And we care about our community and the place we call home. ” Panico proposed an 18-month moratorium on data centers in Brookhaven during the meeting.

The board unanimously voted to have a public hearing for the moratorium on July 16.

“This isn't the town just saying we're pushing pause, you know, reset the alarm clock for 18 months,” Panico said. “We're going to be working through that. ” Some community members say it’s not enough. They want a longer ban on any AI data centers in the town.

Panico also says the Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency unanimously voted not to accept any applications for data centers in the town.





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