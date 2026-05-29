Town of Hideout awarded funds to create transportation master plan

Wasatch County could see some transportation upgrades soon.The town of Hideout was awarded $150,000 from UDOT to create a new local transportation master plan.

Wasatch County could see some transportation upgrades soon. The town of Hideout was awarded $150,000 from UDOT to create a new local transportation master plan.

That plan will focus on advancing transportation options through the area. The town is situated on the northeast side of Jordanelle Reservoir. It was established in 2008 and development there is growing. The new master plan will be created to facilitate connections between the Silver Meadows annexation area and older sections of Hideout.

Beyond roadways, the plan will explore the installation of pedestrian trails, shuttle systems and potential water-based connections.

“Transportation is something that affects the quality of life for all of us in the region and I’m thrilled the State is providing us with funding to create a long-range plan as we continue to grow rapidly,” said Hideout Town Administrator Jan McCosh in a press release. Charges dismissed for woman without right hand cited for holding phone while driving The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.

Two people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment. The crBox Elder County officials rejected three applications to place data center referendums on the ballot, saying they were not "legally referable to voters.

"The BoA semi-truck crashed into a train at a railroad crossing, causing the train to derail near Leamington in Juab County. According to the Utah Department of PublicFirefighters knocked down a small fire that ignited at a Crown Burgers location in Sandy. Fire has been extinguishedSandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghieBefore 5:30





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Public forum highlights concerns, questions about proposed Box Elder County data centerA public forum in Box Elder County drew residents and interest groups looking for answers about the proposed Stratos data center project and what it could mean

Read more »

Stabbing in Cochise County Leaves Man Injured, Suspect at LargeA 49-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing at his home near Sierra Vista. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, fled on foot. The victim was airlifted to a Tucson hospital. Investigation ongoing.

Read more »

One-Vote Margin Shakes Up Perry County Commission Race After 26 YearsIn Perry County, Alabama, challenger Donald Bennett leads incumbent Albert Turner Jr. by a single vote after provisional ballots were counted, potentially ending Turner's 26-year tenure. Turner is considering a hand recount and has raised concerns about voter confusion and irregularities.

Read more »

PA lawmakers to discuss eliminating school property taxes at town hall in Lancaster CountyPennsylvania lawmakers will gather at a town hall meeting to discuss the future of school property taxes Wednesday evening at Elizabethtown High School.

Read more »