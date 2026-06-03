Town of Greece plans to address community's concerns about Extended Stay hotel

What was once the Extended Stay America, tucked away behind West Ridge Road on Center Place Drive, is now under new ownership as Studio 6 Extended Stay.

Studio 6 Extended Stay in Greece, formerly known as Extended Stay America, is pictured Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Greece, N.Y. — What was once the Extended Stay America, tucked away behind West Ridge Road on Center Place Drive, is now under new ownership as Studio 6 Extended Stay.

One man who lives nearby said the prior business was, for years, a revolving door of illicit activity.

"From what I understand, there's been several instances of arrests and possible drug activity," he said. "We would walk dogs often, morning and afternoon, and unfortunately, I found baggies of illicit drugs of some type," she said. "It's just unusual. It's a hazard risk for the dogs.

" She said people living at the Extended Stay would often come into her business and behave erratically, forcing her to call police. "We've had something stolen off of our property, such as picnic tables," she said. "They've gone and actually have lived behind our garbage at one point. " Latrell, who is currently sharing a room at the Extended Stay, said police coming here was common up until a few days ago.

"They got weed here, they got weed outside, so I guess that's good," he said. "That stuff is all around," Latrell said. "But they sneak in high, they keep it low. " Latrell said there have been marked improvements under the new ownership, including fixing leaky water coming from the ceilings.

In a statement issued May 6, the Town of Greece said working with the new ownership to remedy various issues. The Town has been working with the new owners of the Extended Stay Hotel, M6 Studio Rochester Greece LLC, to resolve fire safety, code compliance and permitting issues. The safety of hotel guests and residents of the surrounding neighborhood is the Town's top priority.

Hotel representatives are cooperating and have met with Town officials as recently as Tuesday of this week. The Town has delayed the closing of the hotel for the time being as we continue to work with M6 Studio toward a resolution of outstanding issues. Without getting into specifics, the town acknowledged in a statement Monday to 13WHAM there are still concerns regarding the property.

The Greece Town Board has scheduled a public hearing for June 18 to consider a special use permit for the hotel’s new operator, M6 Studio Rochester Greece USA LLC. We continue to encourage the new owners to address outstanding issues but have some concerns that only limited progress has been made. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Greece Town Hall's Eastman Room. The public will be able to raise questions and concerns.

Good Samaritan hailed as hero after overnight attack outside Denny's in Greece A man is credited with stepping in and stopping an attack outside Denny's on West Ridge Road early Sunday. Window washers rescued from rig stuck on high-rise building in downtown Rochester Dozens of first responders surrounded The Metropolitan in downtown Rochester for several hours as crews rescued workers stuck on a window-washing rig. Police seek suspect in bank robbery in downtown Rochester





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