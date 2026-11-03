TOWIE Stars Sophie Kasaei and Jordan Brook Detail Fertility Struggles and Mental Health Battle

Real-life couple Sophie Kasaei and Jordan Brook open up about their grueling fertility journey, a life-threatening illness, and the harsh online criticism they face as new parents.

TOWIE stars Sophie Kasaei and Jordan Brook have revealed the intense emotional and physical toll of their journey to parenthood, including a period where Sophie considered leaving Jordan to return to Newcastle. The couple, who have been together since 2022, recently welcomed their first child, Brody, earlier this summer, concluding a difficult two-year fertility battle. Their experiences are the central focus of their new documentary series, Jordan & Sophie: A TOWIE Baby, which is scheduled to air on ITV later this month.

The Medical Journey and Relationship Strain

Sophie Kasaei was diagnosed with chronic endometriosis, a condition that significantly complicated her path to becoming a mother. To address this, she underwent various medical procedures, including IVF treatments, surgeries such as a fallopian tube-flushing treatment, and antibiotic therapy. The couple also traveled to Greece for immunization therapy in hopes of improving their chances of conception. During this period, Sophie experienced a chemical pregnancy, which is an early pregnancy loss that typically occurs shortly after an embryo implants in the uterus. These medical hurdles placed immense strain on the relationship, with Jordan Brook admitting that they clashed heads frequently during the stressful times.

Also read Inside Sophie Bille Brahe’s Danish Seaside Home, Where Every Object Tells a Story

Impact of Jordan Brook's Serious Illness

Compounding the couple's difficulties, Jordan Brook suffered a severe and life-threatening battle with viral meningitis and encephalitis earlier this year. He spent 22 days in Basildon Hospital receiving round-the-clock antiviral treatment, pain management, seizure monitoring, and physiotherapy. At the height of his illness, swelling left him temporarily unable to speak or walk. This health crisis left Sophie Kasaei fearing she might have to face motherhood alone, a fear that contributed to her packing her bags and preparing to move back to Newcastle. Jordan Brook noted that it was only through calm conversation, away from the heat of the moment, that they realized they were on the same team trying to achieve the same goal.

Advertisement

Online Criticism and Social Media Pressure

Despite sharing their story to help others, the couple has faced harsh criticism from online communities. Sophie Kasaei, who has more than two million followers on social media, admitted that being open about her journey has been daunting, describing social media as a dark place. She noted that while she hopes to help people by discussing issues like postpartum hair loss and the pressure to bounce back, she also receives disturbing comments. Jordan Brook revealed that some of the harshest criticism comes from other parents, with individuals writing disgusting things about his child and partner. He expressed concern over messages received about their son, noting that some commenters use profile pictures of themselves with their children while posting harmful content.

Support Systems and Mental Health Advocacy

Throughout their struggles, Sophie Kasaei leaned on her close friends from Geordie Shore, including Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan, for support. She shared that these friends helped her understand the unique love a parent feels for a child, a love she describes as her heart. Meanwhile, Jordan Brook has used his experience with meningitis to advocate for better mental health awareness, particularly for men. He shared a tragic story about a former football opponent who took his own life at age 31, which motivated him to encourage more men to speak openly about their emotions. Although his health still does not allow him to play football, he continues to support charity matches and aims to help people navigate similar hardships.