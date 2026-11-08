TOWIE Star Yazmin Oukhellou Apologizes for Fake Pregnancy Perfume Ad

Yazmin Oukhellou issued a public apology after fans condemned her perfume ad featuring a fake baby bump as tone-deaf and insensitive to fertility struggles.

TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou has issued a formal apology after launching a promotional campaign for her new perfume line that utilized a fake baby bump. The 32-year-old reality television personality sparked widespread criticism on Sunday after sharing a video on Instagram designed to announce her fragrance, AMARA. The post was rapidly labeled as insensitive by viewers who felt the imagery trivialized the experiences of women facing fertility challenges.

Controversial Launch Strategy and Public Backlash

The controversy began when Oukhellou posted a clip showing her wearing a fitted dress with a visible prosthetic baby bump. In the video, she cradled her stomach before revealing a bottle of her new scent, captioning the message with the phrase "I've been keeping a secret… A new love affair begins." She described the product as a creation inspired by beauty and intended to become part of the consumer's personal story. The visual metaphor of "bringing a new creation into the world" was interpreted by many as a direct comparison to pregnancy.

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Fans reacted swiftly on social media, with numerous comments labeling the advertisement as tone-deaf and inappropriate. Viewers expressed confusion and anger, with some stating they were unfollowing her account due to the perceived mockery of women struggling with infertility. The backlash included strong language and accusations that the advert made light of serious medical and emotional journeys, with one user noting that pretending to be pregnant in this context was highly offensive.

Immediate Deletion and Formal Apology Issued

With the negative response mounting within hours, Oukhellou deleted the original video from her Instagram feed. She then turned to her Instagram Stories to address the controversy directly and issue an apology. She clarified that the concept behind the video was intended solely to symbolize the effort of growing something special behind the scenes and introducing a new creative project to the public.

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In her statement, Oukhellou emphasized that she never intended to mislead anyone or make light of pregnancy, miscarriage, or fertility struggles. She stated there was absolutely no intention to offend or upset anyone and expressed genuine regret that the message did not come across as she had planned. She acknowledged that she completely understood why the content caused hurt and apologized to anyone who felt offended by the imagery.

Personal Transparency and Past Medical Procedures

The backlash highlights Oukhellou's ongoing public relationship with her physical appearance, which she has previously discussed openly with her followers. Earlier this year, she underwent significant cosmetic procedures in Turkey, including a temporal lift, neck and jaw lift, and 360 liposuction. She shared detailed updates about her recovery, including images of her bandaged face and compression vest, insisting that she was being honest about her transformation rather than pushing surgery on others.

At that time, Oukhellou described her surgeon in Istanbul as amazing and noted that she had been a client of the clinic for 8 years. She urged followers to conduct their own research before considering similar procedures, emphasizing that such decisions should not be rushed. Despite facing criticism and trolling for sharing these details, she maintained that she underwent the procedures to feel better about herself and not for external validation.

Career Context and Future Brand Steps

Oukhellou first joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2017, quickly becoming a central figure due to her relationship with James Lock. She remained a prominent member of the series until her departure in 2023. The launch of AMARA Fragrance marks her significant push into the beauty industry, aiming to establish a brand identity separate from her reality television history. As the campaign moves forward, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance required when marketing products using themes closely tied to personal health and life milestones.