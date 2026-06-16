Towie star Jake Hall's cause of death remains a mystery after he died suddenly in Majorca, an inquest has heard. The 35-year-old was found dead in a pool of blood after he fell through a glass door at a holiday villa on the island on May 6. Hall's funeral took place last week at a church in Wanstead, London - with hundreds of mourners coming to say their final goodbyes. The inquest into Hall's death was opened today at East London Coroner's Court.

Towie star Jake Hall 's cause of death remains a mystery after he died suddenly in Majorca , an inquest has heard. The 35-year-old was found dead in a pool of blood after he fell through a glass door at a holiday villa on the island on May 6.

The fashion designer and artist had arrived at the £200-a-night villa the day before, with neighbours seeing him walk down the street with a suitcase in tow. It is believed he later went on a night out in Palma before returning to the villa with two other men and three women, thought to be in their twenties. They partied and played music into the morning and at around 7.15am neighbours heard a loud crash, followed by glass shattering.

An inquest into Hall's death was opened today at East London Coroner's Court. The hearing was told a post-mortem carried out at East Ham Mortuary was unable to determine his cause of death. The court also heard his body was repatriated back to the UK following the tragedy. Hall's funeral took place last week at a church in Wanstead, London - with hundreds of mourners coming to say their final goodbyes.

Hall's former girlfriend Misse Beqiri, with whom he had a daughter, arrives at his funeral last week. Area coroner Nadia Persaud asked Spanish authorities to provide the court with copies of the toxicology report, police reports and witness statements. She also made Hall's family members 'interested persons', meaning they will be able to interrogate evidence or witnesses to a future inquest. The Guardia Civil previously confirmed there was no 'criminal activity' surrounding Hall's death.

An autopsy also took place in Palma but the results of the tests have not been made public. Hall was best known for his almost decade-long stint on Towie, having joined in 2015 and quit in 2024, and he also ran a menswear brand called By Jake Hall. He had a daughter, River, eight, with 39-year-old Albanian model and Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Misse Beqiri.

Beqiri previously posted a lengthy tribute on social media and said her heart was 'shattered' by his death, and that she loved him from 'the very first moment I saw you'. Tributes have poured in for Hall over the past month, including from his ex-girlfriend and former Towie co-star Chloe Lewis, who wrote on Instagram that he was 'such a massive and special part of my life'.

They dated in their teenage years and starred in the ITV reality show together, where they were known for their tumultuous on-off relationship, which finally ended in 2016. Celebrity DJ Fat Tony was also among those paying tribute to Hall on the day of his funeral, and said there was an 'incredible turn out of love' there. Hall had a daughter with Real Housewives of Cheshire star Ms Beqiri.

Hall's parents Greg and Jaqueline Hall hold each other as they attended his funeral. Witnesses previously told the Daily Mail how Hall was found inside the villa 'covered in cuts' after falling through a glass door. Rafael, 70, who lives directly opposite the holiday home, said Hall had believed the door to the patio and pool area was open at the time and accidentally ran into it.

The door which was made of single-glazed windows and wooden frames broke instantly upon impact. With injuries to his head and glass shards in his neck and chest, Jake collapsed immediately on the patio close to the villa's small pool. Rafael went through the house to see if he could give Jake CPR, but the father of one was sadly already dead.

As Rafael tried to help save the man, the women from the party, who spoke Spanish, were ringing emergency services and by 7.30am an ambulance as well as the Guardia Civil had arrived. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rafael said: 'I am no hero. I would have tried to save anyone who had been in that position and I would like to think anyone else would too.

'We heard a loud bang and shattering of glass. I heard no screams. I had been heading out to go to work, so I went across the road and ran through the door. I could then see a body lying on the patio surrounded by a pool of blood.

Hall's friends were in the street shouting 'help, help' and that their friend had an accident.

'He was badly cut all over his body, especially on his arms. He was topless but someone had placed a T-shirt over his body. He also had glass shards lodged in his neck and chest. There was a big red mark on his head.

'It looked like he ran through the glass patio door thinking it was open but in reality it was closed. I tried to see if there was anything I could do to help save him but there was sadly no sign of life





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