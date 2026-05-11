TOWIE pays tribute to late stars: Jake Hall and Jordan Wright

TOWIE pays tribute to late realities TV personalities Jake Hall and Jordan Wright with an onscreen dedication after the credits of the latest episode.

TOWIE shared a touching tribute to Jake Hall and Jordan Wright during Sunday night's episode. TOWIE commemorated the late stars after the credits rolled on the latest episode with an onscreen dedication.

The message read: 'In Memory to Jordan Wright 1992 to 2026. In Memory of Jake Hall 1990 to 2026.

' Former TOWIE star Jordan Wright was found dead after drowning in a drainage canal in Thalang District, Phuket on March 14. Jake was found dead by police at around 7.30am on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida, Mallorca with fatal wounds. The tributes followed tragedies that befell the two young stars. Jake, 35, ran into a glass door and was fatally injured, while Jordan, 33, drowned in a drainage canal.

Jake's ex Misse Beqiri has shared a devastating tribute on Instagram, following his death, while Jordan's body was repatriated to his native Essex for a post-mortem examination





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Jake Hall Jordan Wright TOWIE Tributes Glass Door Drowning

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