Tower of God anime confirms 2027 debut while Solo Leveling returns to English Webtoon with new chapters. Discover details on the highly anticipated adaptations.

The landscape of global animated entertainment continues to shift as two dominant South Korean webtoon franchises prepare for significant milestones in 2027. Tower of God and Solo Leveling remain the undisputed leaders in the medium, having paved the way for the worldwide success of manhwa adaptations. Tower of God is the most popular and influential webtoon and light novel series of all time. It has encouraged numerous animation studios to release adaptations of its source material.

Tower of God Anime Confirmed for 2027 Debut

Tower of God has officially confirmed its anime adaptation will arrive in 2027. The series was officially announced on July 7, 2024, at the Crunchyroll Industry Panel. This event solidified the streaming platform for the anime and highlighted its importance in the upcoming season. Fans have waited more than two years for this confirmation, ending a period of intense speculation regarding the production timeline. The delay has been significant, pushing the expected debut from earlier projections to the year 2027.

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The adaptation is highly anticipated because the source material shares the same system trope as other beloved action series. However, the exact production details remain under wraps, with no major distributors or production partners confirming the status beyond the initial announcement. Tower of God is expected to be a major hit after the anime debut, capitalizing on the massive existing fanbase. The series has already adapted almost half of the web novel, suggesting a substantial amount of content for the anime to cover.

Solo Leveling Returns With English Chapters and Anime Plans

Along with Tower of God, Solo Leveling is often considered just as globally renowned in the industry. The series has already confirmed an anime adaptation in 2024, and it is currently one of the most anticipated series right now. While the anime is under production, the webtoon is ongoing and is all set to return with its anticipated second season. This dual approach of simultaneous anime production and webtoon continuation keeps the franchise at the forefront of viewer attention.

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The first season of the webtoon went on a hiatus in May this year with the release of Chapter 311. The season ends on a huge cliffhanger, marking a major turning point in the series near the end of the Demon King Selection arc. The second season will kick off from where the story left off and aim to wrap up the ongoing arc before moving on to the next storyline. This strategic pacing ensures that the narrative remains compelling for readers waiting for the animated version.

Webtoon Release Dates and Production Uncertainties

Although Solo Leveling returned for Korean fans, the English platform Webtoon is also continuing to release translations after several months. The series went on a hiatus after the English release of Chapter 308 in June this year. The next chapter was finally released on November 21st, 2026, signaling a renewed commitment to the global audience. Readers can expect the remaining two chapters to drop on the platform before the English debut of Season 2.

Reports shared by Com2uS stated that the anime adaptation of ORV was slated for 2028, though this refers to a different title often confused in market reports. The Tower of God timeline remains fixed for 2027, while Solo Leveling's anime aims for a 2027 debut as well. HIDIVE has locked down release details for 2027's biggest new anime, indicating a competitive landscape for streaming viewers. The simultaneous release strategies of these giants highlight the growing maturity of the manhwa adaptation industry.