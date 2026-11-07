Tower Heist Now Streaming on Prime Video Starting November 1

The 2011 crime comedy Tower Heist directed by Brett Ratner arrives on Prime Video in the US on November 1. Join the heist led by Josh Kovacs.

The highly anticipated 2011 crime comedy Tower Heist has officially begun streaming on Prime Video in the United States, with its digital debut scheduled for November 1. This ensemble-driven heist film offers audiences a chance to revisit the story of a group of service staff members who decide to take justice into their own hands against a corrupt billionaire. Directed by Brett Ratner, known for the Rush Hour franchise, the movie has long been a favorite among fans of genre-blending comedy and thriller elements.

Tower Heist Plot Overview and Main Characters

The narrative centers on the staff of an exclusive and luxurious condominium in New York City, who discover that their life savings have been embezzled by the building's wealthy penthouse resident. The central figure of this story is building manager Josh Kovacs, who is determined to recover the funds that were stolen from him and his colleagues. He realizes that the only way to get the money back is to execute a complex and risky robbery within the heavily secured building itself.

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Kovacs recruits a team of unlikely criminals to help him pull off the impossible heist. The group includes Slide, a small-time thief with experience in the criminal underworld, who agrees to assist the desperate employees. The team is rounded out by other building staff members who know the property better than anyone else, including the high-strung concierge Charlie, the broke ex-Wall Street broker Mr. Fitzhugh, the new bellhop Dev'Reaux, and the feisty maid Odessa.

Financial Performance and Production Details

When Tower Heist was originally released in theaters, it managed to attract a large audience despite the competitive film market. The movie earned approximately $150.4 million in worldwide box office revenue, which was a solid return on its $85 million production budget. This financial performance highlights the enduring appeal of the star-studded cast and the clever script that balances humor with the tension of a high-stakes robbery.

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Brett Ratner brought together an enormous ensemble of recognizable stars to play the roles of the service staff and the antagonists. The film plays on the classic trope of the underdog rising up against a corrupt system, using the unique geography of the skyscraper to create logistical challenges that make the robbery seem nearly impossible to execute successfully. The dynamic between the rookie thieves and their target drives the comedic and dramatic moments throughout the film.

Arthur Shaw and the Embezzlement Scheme

The antagonist of the story is Wall Street Titan Arthur Shaw, a light-fingered financial advisor who has plundered the retirement funds of his own employees. Shaw is portrayed as an extremely wealthy and nasty villain who has stashed his ill-gotten millions within the secure confines of his apartment. His actions serve as the catalyst for the entire plot, forcing the building staff to abandon their professional roles and become amateur detectives and thieves.

The staff members convince themselves that Shaw has hidden the stolen assets in his penthouse, which is protected by advanced security systems. They realize that they have been casing the building for years in their normal jobs, giving them an insider advantage that outsiders would not possess. This knowledge becomes their primary weapon as they plan the heist, turning their daily routines into a strategic operation.

Streaming Availability and Viewing Options

Prime Video has added Tower Heist to its library, making it accessible to subscribers who prefer watching movies at home. The streaming release allows new viewers to experience the film without the noise of theatrical marketing or cinema distractions. It joins a growing catalog of crime comedies that explore themes of greed, revenge, and redemption through the lens of a carefully planned robbery.

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For fans of the genre, the film offers a mix of thrills and laughs that have made it one of the most memorable crime comedies in recent years. The combination of a logistically impossible robbery, a cadre of useless but well-meaning crooks, and a wealthy villain creates a recipe for entertainment that remains effective even after more than a decade. Viewers can now stream the film starting November 1, continuing the life of the movie in the digital era.