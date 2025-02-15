Tower Health Reports Operating Loss, CEO Announces Retirement

Tower Health, a Berks County nonprofit health system, released its financial results for the first half of fiscal 2025, revealing a $16.1 million operating loss and announcing the retirement of CEO P. Sue Perrotty. The report highlights both challenges and successes for the health system, including revenue growth, increased outpatient surgeries, and a decline in inpatient stays. Perrotty's retirement marks the end of an era for the organization as it continues to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape.

Tower Health , a Berks County nonprofit health system, reported a $16.1 million operating loss for the six months ending December 31, 2023. This represents a slight improvement from the $16.6 million loss recorded in the same period the previous year. The organization attributed this reduction to a $19.5 million gain from a settlement involving a federal drug discount program. Tower Health 's total revenue for the first half of fiscal 2025 reached $988.6 million, a 3.

4% increase compared to $956 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. Among its three wholly-owned hospitals, Phoenixville Hospital experienced the most significant revenue growth, at 9%. Reading Hospital in West Reading saw a 3% increase, while Pottstown Hospital faced a 7% revenue decline.The health system, with 1,060 beds, observed a 2.9% decrease in inpatient stays at its hospitals (excluding St. Christopher's Hospital for Children). Emergency department visits totaled 81,245, a 2.7% decrease from 83,510 in the previous year. Tower Health, however, reported strong gains in outpatient surgeries, mirroring a broader industry trend as fewer procedures necessitate hospital stays. Despite these gains, Tower Health's cash reserves for day-to-day operations declined to $205 million on December 31, down from $220 million on September 30. This translates to 39 days of cash on hand at the end of the year, compared to 43 days three months earlier. Days cash on hand is a crucial indicator of financial health, with many health systems maintaining 200 days of cash. P. Sue Perrotty, CEO of Tower Health, announced her retirement effective February 23, 2024, after serving for four years. She will continue to serve on Tower's board and the board of St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, a 50-50 joint venture between Tower Health and Drexel University.





HEALTHCARE FINANCIALS HOSPITAL TOWER HEALTH CEO RETIREMENT OPERATING LOSS REVENUE OUTPATIENT SURGERIES

