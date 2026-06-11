Tow Car Awards 2026: BMW 530e Touring Takes Overall Crown

The BMW 530e Touring, a plug-in hybrid estate, was named the Tow Car of the Year 2026, marking a shift in car recommendations for caravanners. Experts now consider hybrids as the better option, even more so than fully electric cars.

The Tow Car Awards is the Oscars to caravanners, recognizing the best new and used models for towing caravans a nd trailers. The BMW 530e Touring, a £62,000 plug-in hybrid estate, took the overall crown for 2026, marking a shift in car recommendations for caravanners.

Experts now consider hybrids as the better option, even more so than fully electric cars. The BMW 530e Touring's towing capabilities, electric-only range of up to 59 miles, and zero exhaust emissions make it a popular choice. The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid was named the Used Tow Car of the Year, offering a more affordable alternative. The Volkswagen T-Roc eTSI 150PS mild hybrid and the Kia Sportage HEV AWD were also recognized for their towing capabilities.

Diesel engines have traditionally been the default choice for towing, but just six of this year's field were diesel-powered, with mild-hybrid assistance for three of them. The Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 4x4 was the only diesel to win a trophy





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Tow Car Awards Caravanners Best New And Used Models For Towing Caravans A BMW 530E Touring Plug-In Hybrid Estate Diesel Engines Hybrids Electric-Only Range Zero Exhaust Emissions Towing Capabilities Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Volkswagen T-Roc Etsi 150PS Mild Hybrid Kia Sportage HEV AWD Diesel-Powered Models Mild-Hybrid Assistance Trophy-Winning Models

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