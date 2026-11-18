The Swedish pop star's got bangers for every occasion, including 'the banger no one believed in.' Tove Lo reimagines the depth and range of her catalog at the Desk.

The Swedish pop star's got bangers for every occasion, including"the banger no one believed in.

" Tove Lo reimagines the depth and range of her catalog at the Desk.isn't the biggest pop star in the world, but few can boast the depth, range and consistency of her catalog. "Habits " and"Talking Body," two career-making blockbuster singles from her 2014 debut, do a nice job establishing the breadth of her talent, with the former exuding melancholy and the latter luxuriating in the hedonism of love.

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Creatively speaking, the Swedish singer has been on a tear ever since. For her too-long-awaited Tiny Desk debut, Tove Lo picks an impeccable cross-section of her catalog, alternating the aforementioned smashes with incredible newer material.

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"source of life," which closes her marvelous new albumas a pre-midlife dirtbag masterpiece, she includes one of that album's greatest songs,"No One Dies from Love. " This Tiny Desk set has it all: a banger with a mournful side, a banger about getting it on, a banger that shows she's still got it and a banger that doubles as catnip for the hopefully ever-growingHive. What more could you possibly need, besides about 20 more fantastic Tove Lo songs?

If she'd played all of those, it wouldn't be such a tiny Desk concert, now, would it? NPR does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews.