Tove Lo Shares Album Artwork and Tracklist for Upcoming LP 'Estrus' and Announces Release Date

Tove Lo, the Swedish artist known for her hit single 'Talking Body,' has shared the album artwork and tracklist for her upcoming LP 'Estrus' and announced the release date. The album is set to drop on Sept. 18 and features 13 songs, including the lead single 'I’m Your Girl Right?' which will be released on Wednesday. The singer also shared that 'Estrus' is a raw and emotional album, with no life lessons or advice.

Tove Lo at " The Drama " Los Angeles Premiere held at DGA Theater Complex on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. on Monday (May 11).

Posting the album artwork and tracklist to Instagram, the Swedish artist shared that the upcoming LP drops on Sept. 18. Lead single "I’m Your Girl Right?

" comes out on Wednesday. "Estrus is an animal in heat. It’s primal, contradicting emotional chaos," the singer wrote.

"It’s my mind and my body wanting different things, wanting everything. " Anyone looking for life lessons or advice from Lo will not find it on this record. "There’s no good advice on this album... just a lot of feelings, no solutions," she said. The album artwork features a picture of the "Talking Body" singer crawling toward an altar with candles and a black cat on it.

The word "Estrus" is written across her long hair. will have 13 songs on it. In the comments of her own Instagram post, Lo says the album is the product of "4 years of period blood sweat and tears.

" The tracklist shared in the second image of the post features imagery including a scorpion and the symbol for Scorpio, the singer’s Zodiac sign





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