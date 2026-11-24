Tovah Feldshuh clarifies her private discussions with Adam Brody regarding his political views on Palestine and the Israel-Gaza conflict on the set of Nobody Wants This.

Tovah Feldshuh confirmed that she and Adam Brody have engaged in direct, private conversations regarding their conflicting political perspectives following his public statements supporting Palestine. The actress, who plays the mother of Brody's character, made these remarks during an interview on Monday, November 23, ahead of PaleyImpact's One-on-One With Tovah Feldshuh panel at the Paley Museum in New York City. She emphasized that while the two share a profound disagreement on the subject, there is absolutely no animosity in their professional or personal relationship.

Private Dialogue Replaces Public Conflict

Feldshuh, 77, explained that after Brody, 46, made his comments, he specifically requested to speak with her. She stated, After he said his comments, he asked to see me. So we've talked privately about it. This direct communication allowed the cast members to navigate their differences without escalating the issue into a public feud. Feldshuh clarified there was no animosity between her and Brody, noting that while they disagree, they remain colleagues who can disagree without being disagreeable. She expressed hope that Brody might change his point of view based on facts and history, though she acknowledged the depth of his current convictions.

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Brody's Stance Sparks Industry Debate

Adam Brody's outspoken support for Palestine has generated significant attention and debate among cast and crew members of Nobody Wants This, the hit Netflix series where he portrays Rabbi Noah. Brody made headlines when he told GQ in October that he views the situation as a genocide and wants a free Palestine. He continued by stating it is awful that it has taken so much death and misery, but it feels like reaching a breaking point that should have happened a while ago. He also expressed hope that another administration could correct policies contributing to the current crisis. This public stance has led to varied reactions within the entertainment community, with some colleagues feeling compelled to speak out.

Feldshuh Defends Jewish Identity

Tovah Feldshuh has been vocal about her Jewish identity and her disagreement with labeling Jewish people as perpetrators. She told The New York Post in October that accusing the Jewish people of genocide is wild and right out of Hitler's playbook. She argued that one should not take the victim and make them the perpetrator. Feldshuh framed her stance not as a political statement, but as a fundamental assertion of her right to live. She noted that while she loves Adam, she disagrees with him, and that is okay. She believes their work environment on set is similar to dinner tables around the world where people have debate and discussion.

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Despite the public drama surrounding Brody's comments, Feldshuh insists that tensions on the set of Nobody Wants This are not rising. She wrote via Threads that profound differences of opinion exist, but none of it will be brought to the set. She deeply enjoys filming the show and hopes they are chosen to go on for a fourth season. This clarification came after Brody was absent from an event celebrating the show on Friday, November 6. Kristen Bell, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn attended a For Your Consideration conversation in Los Angeles alongside co-showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan, costume designer Negar Ali-Kline, and music supervisor. Feldshuh highlighted that she and Brody have an incredible friendship, noting he sat next to her when her documentary was shown at a temple.

Focus on Education and Community

Feldshuh used the Paley Center event to highlight how she has celebrated Jewish identity and community throughout her career as part of Paley's ongoing series, Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism. She emphasized the danger of ignorant and uncurious minds, advising people not to get swept away by group speak. She told Us that individuals should go look at books and study instead. She stated there is nothing more dangerous than an ignorant mind and an uncurious mind. Feldshuh concluded by expressing her love for being Jewish, describing Jews as people who kiss books. This event served as a platform to discuss the importance of understanding and education in combating antisemitism and fostering dialogue.