Touro University Launches Antisemitism Institute to Combat Hate with Legal Tools

Touro University convenes its first symposium on antisemitism, launching an institute to train professors in legal and practical interventions against hate speech.

Touro University is convening its first symposium on antisemitism, a major public program for the institution's new Antisemitism Institute. The event brings together legal experts, academics, policymakers, and community leaders to discuss practical strategies for fighting hate. This initiative marks a significant step for the New York City-based university as it attempts to address rising antisemitic incidents through education, research, and legal frameworks.

Symposium Features Distinguished Legal Experts

Touro University President Alan Kadish emphasized that the university is not merely categorizing antisemitism but actively seeking ways to combat it. He stated that the majority of the university's activities are designed to create a better future for all members of society. The symposium includes notable figures such as Kenneth Marcus, founder of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, and David Harris, former CEO of the American Jewish Committee. Other participants include Touro law professor Mark Goldfeder, human rights scholar Anne Bayefsky, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, actor Debra Messing, and singer Gloria Gaynor.

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Focus on Faculty Training and Intervention

Ido Aharoni, a former Israeli diplomat and global distinguished professor of business at Touro University, hosted the symposium and highlighted a critical gap in current efforts. He noted that there is a desperate need for programs directed at the front lines, specifically faculty and administration who are craving tools to intervene effectively. Rather than focusing on the historical origins of anti-Jewish hatred, the symposium aims to unite great minds from various industries to discuss immediate and practical countermeasures. This approach aligns with Kadish's view that the institute should do unique things rather than replicate existing efforts.

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Launch of Fellowship and Research Initiatives

The Antisemitism Institute officially launched in the spring of 2026, with the first faculty cohort of its fellowship meeting in August. A key component of this launch is the release of new research and discussions on interventions. The fellowship, held under the Antisemitism Institute in association with the National Jewish Advocacy Center, is designed to help professors teach courses within their academic specialties. These courses aim to shed light on antisemitism and equip educators with the necessary knowledge to address the issue in their respective fields. Rabbi Dr. Mark Goldfeder, who leads the fellowship and serves as the CEO and director of NJAC, stressed the importance of partnering with professors to change minds both on campus and in broader society.

Addressing Rising Bias and Online Hate

Kadish highlighted that the idea for the Antisemitism Institute formed in response to a tsunami of hatred, bias, and racism in Israel and globally. He identified two clear factors driving this surge: an increased acceptance of antisemitic rhetoric and the rise of online bots manipulating conversations. The institute was created under the belief that a university under Jewish auspices has an obligation to fight antisemitism through actionable measures. The goal is to disseminate research, study legal tools, evaluate the need for legislation, and examine the role of social media in fostering hate. This comprehensive approach seeks to provide tangible solutions for those on the front lines of combating hate speech and discrimination.