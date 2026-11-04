Tourmaline Surf Club Hosts Tourmoween Costume Surf Session

Surfers donned Halloween costumes participated in the annual Tourmoween event at Tourmaline Surf Club in Pacific Beach on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. The community celebration featured creative outfits and ocean waves.

The annual Tourmoween costume surf session took place at Tourmaline Surf Club in Pacific Beach on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Surfers from the local community gathered to celebrate Halloween by wearing elaborate costumes while riding the ocean waves. The event combined the traditions of surfing with the festive spirit of Halloween, creating a unique visual spectacle along the coastline.

Tourmoween Costume Surfing Details

Participants in the Tourmoween event showcased a wide variety of creative outfits while engaging in water activities at the beach. The Tourmaline Surf Club served as the central hub for this community-driven celebration, allowing members and visitors to enjoy the unique tradition together. Photographers captured numerous images of surfers posing for photos before entering the water, highlighting the playful and inclusive nature of the gathering.

Also read 'There's always surf after storms': Southern Utah residents surf Virgin River

The atmosphere at the beach was lively, with attendees interacting and preparing for their turns in the surf. The event provided a fun alternative to traditional Halloween parties by combining physical activity with creative expression. Surfers of all ages and skill levels participated, demonstrating that costume surfing is accessible to the broader community.

Notable Costumes and Participants

Jill Smith stood out in the crowd by surfing in attire themed around the Day of the Dead. Her outfit reflected the cultural significance of the holiday, adding a touch of artistic depth to the visual display at the beach. Another participant, Barbara Whatley, rode the waves while dressed as a skeleton, embracing the classic Halloween imagery with her performance in the water.

Advertisement

Neal Plaskonos and Pearl Plaskonos were seen holding hands during the session, showcasing the social and family-friendly aspects of the event. Ryan Wilkinson opted for a character portrayal, dressing as Joe Dirt for the occasion. His choice added a pop culture reference to the mix of costumes present at the surf club.

Quiana Stodder and Megan Barry brought a cinematic theme to the event by dressing as Dorothy and the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. The pair waded into the water together, enacting their characters as they prepared to join the surf. Their collaboration highlighted the imaginative effort put into the outfits worn by participants.

A surfer named in the records wore a Dia de Los Muertos El Catrin ensemble, further emphasizing the cultural themes present at the event. This participant, like Jill Smith, integrated traditional Mexican holiday aesthetics into their surfing gear. The presence of such detailed costumes indicated the high level of preparation and enthusiasm among the attendees.

Community Impact of Tourmoween

The Tourmoween session at Pacific Beach serves as a key annual gathering for the local surfing community. It reinforces the bond between members of the Tourmaline Surf Club while welcoming outsiders to participate in the festivities. The event demonstrates how local clubs can use seasonal holidays to foster community engagement and visibility.

Advertisement

Photography by Meg McLaughlin for The San Diego Union-Tribune documented the various costumes and activities throughout the day. These images provide a lasting record of the creativity and spirit displayed by the participants. The media coverage helps to amplify the reach of the event, encouraging future participation from a wider audience.

The success of the Tourmoween session suggests that such themed events will continue to be a staple of the Pacific Beach calendar. By aligning surfing culture with Halloween traditions, the Tourmaline Surf Club creates a memorable experience for everyone involved. The event remains a highlight of the local lifestyle scene in San Diego.