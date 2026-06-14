Tourists flock to Philadelphia landmarks and food scene ahead of World Cup match

Thousands of tourists are arriving in Philadelphia ahead of the World Cup, with the city set to host its first match Sunday between Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

Sunday, June 14, 2026 2:19AMThousands of tourists are arriving in Philadelphia ahead of the World Cup, with the city set to host its first match Sunday between Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

Among the top stops for visitors is the iconic Rocky statue, where long lines formed as people waited to take photos and raise their fists in the air. For many, the statue represents more than a movie prop.

"We think it's a symbol of resistance, for athletics and sports, and you can do it no matter what," said Daphne Riofrio of Ecuador. Other visitors mapped out their must-see destinations across the city.

"We're gonna see the Rocky statue, the love sign, then the Liberty Bell," said Manuel Ramirez of California. Love Park and the Liberty Bell were also high on tourists' lists, as visitors looked to experience both Philadelphia's landmarks and its history.

"To get to know the city, see the Liberty Bell, Ronly stairs, the iconic places in Philadelphia," said Pablo Carrion of California. Lines formed at historic sites, with many tourists eager to learn about the birthplace of America while enjoying the festivities surrounding the match.

"We're gonna do a little bit of the old city liberty bell Thomas Jefferson house... ," said Mauricio Bonilla of Orlando.

In addition to sightseeing, food is a major attraction for visitors, especially for those trying Philadelphia's staples for the first time.

"We dropped off our bags, and this was the first stop. Perfect way to start our trip," said Emily Cedeno of Ecuador.

"I also ordered the cheesesteak. I had to order it with the onions; it was delicious, same here, delicious.

First time in Philly, it's been really great.

" Cheesesteaks appear to be a must-try item for many arriving tourists, and the spot they want to try them from is Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia. While many visitors are in town for the match, they say the food is why they'll be back. Copyright © 2026 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.





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