Tourist Smashes Sacred Jesus Statue in Vilnius Lithuania

A suspected British tourist destroyed a golden Jesus statue near the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Vilnius. Police have launched a criminal investigation into the vandalism incident that occurred on November 11.

A suspected British tourist has vandalized a sacred golden statue of Jesus Christ in the heart of Vilnius, Lithuania. The incident occurred on the night of November 11 as the individual allegedly broke the figure from its wooden cross near the historic Shrine of Divine Mercy Church.

Cctv footage captured the brazen act showing two men on Dominikonų Street. One man held the statue while the other, who appeared intoxicated, pulled the figure by its arms until they snapped off. The golden sculpture then crashed to the pavement, shattering into multiple pieces before the suspects fled the scene.

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CCTV Evidence of Vandalism Incident

The surveillance video reveals the moment the statue was torn from its mount. The culprit exclaims Oh my God before running away while giggling. The second man filming also walks away shortly after. A car then drives down the street and runs over the scattered fragments of the broken idol.

Police spokespersons confirmed the damage assessment is currently underway. Authorities noted the unidentified person broke the sculpture around 9pm on November 11. The location was the inner courtyard of the church in the old town capital district.

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Priest Mourns Destruction of Religious Icon

Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas launched an appeal on social media to locate the suspects. He described the event as painful because the statue represents a sacred image to which many pray. He emphasized that the victim is a symbol of love and faith for the community.

The priest reflected on the suffering of Jesus who was despised beaten and nailed to a cross. He noted that even then Jesus did not stop loving and asked the Father to forgive tormentors. Markauskas stated that while he finds it difficult to pray for those responsible, God loves them too.

Legal Consequences and Criminal Investigation

Lithuanian authorities have initiated a pre-trial investigation under Article 284 of the Criminal Code. This legal framework addresses the destruction of cultural or religious heritage items. The case involves the theft and deliberate damage of a golden sculpture.

Remnants of the broken statue and flowers remain at the foot of the wooden cross where it was kept. Investigators are analyzing footage to identify the individuals involved. Both men are thought to be British although confirmation is pending.

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Location Significance and Community Impact

The Shrine of Divine Mercy Church is located in the old town of Vilnius. The site is also home to the famed 1934 painting known as the Divine Mercy. This location attracts many visitors and holds deep spiritual significance for locals and tourists alike.

The incident has sparked outrage within the community. Police continue to seek the suspects who fled the scene. The assessment of the full extent of the damage continues as authorities work to resolve the case under Lithuanian law.