Tourist seriously injured in Venice attack caught on video; LAPD seeks suspects

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men seen on surveillance video attacking a Danish tourist in Venice, leaving him seriously injured.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men seen on surveillance video attacking a Danish tourist in Venice, leaving him seriously injured. Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men seen on surveillance video attacking a Danish tourist in Venice, leaving him seriously injured.

The attack occurred shortly after midnight on Friday, Oct. 30, near the corner of Washington Boulevard and Speedway, according to surveillance video released by the Los Angeles Police Department. The video shows the tourist standing near a pole at the intersection when a man wearing a blue hat approaches and exchanges words with him. The man then appears to strike the tourist on the side of the head and knock an item from his hands, leading to a brief scuffle.

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In a later portion of the video, the tourist is seen standing near scooters at the street corner. The man in the blue hat appears to pull at the tourist's pocket before a second man approaches and strikes the tourist, causing him to fall to the ground.

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"Thats how people deal with things around here - they just knock em out," Venice Beach resident Bad Brad said. DOJ drops bid to force California to set aside disputed ballots "We get a lot of tourist we get people from other hoods that come here - and it's hard to really recognize anybody," Venice Beach resident Ponch Gutierrez said.

Police said the tourist was treated for serious injuries and suffered a deep cut on the right side of his head.