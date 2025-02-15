Tourist Injured in Shark Attack After Attempted Photo Opportunity

A tourist in the Turks and Caicos Islands was injured after a shark attack while attempting to interact with the shark for a photo. The incident highlights the importance of respecting marine life and adhering to safety guidelines.

A tourist sustained injuries after a shark attack while attempting to interact with the shark for a photo opportunity in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The incident occurred last Friday in the waters near Blue Hills, Providenciales. According to the Department of Environment & Coastal Resources (DECR), the victim was initially taken to a nearby hospital where they were stabilized before being airlifted off the island for further medical attention.

The DECR's investigation concluded that the tourist had entered shallow waters and attempted to engage with an estimated 6-foot shark, whose species remains unidentified, in an attempt to capture photographs. Following the attack, a precautionary beach closure was implemented. The affected coastal area was reopened on Sunday after authorities determined that the shark had moved into deeper waters.Turks and Caicos Island officials strongly emphasized the importance of respecting marine life and adhering to safety guidelines. 'Swim in designated areas, avoid murky waters, never swim alone, and do not attempt to feed marine wildlife under any circumstances,' the DECR stated





