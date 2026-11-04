Tourist almost burns down apartment block in Thailand after falling asleep while frying chicken

A Dutch tourist in Pattaya, Thailand, triggered a condo evacuation after falling asleep while frying chicken. No injuries were reported.

Fethullah Ezka, 30, was drinking alcohol before trying to cook dinner inside his apartment at the Laguna Beach Resort in the seaside town of Pattaya in the early hours of October 31.

Tenants fled the building as thick smoke began filling the corridors before police were alerted at around 4.30 am local time. Firefighters respond after Fethullah Ezka, 30, fell asleep while frying chicken at an apartment block in Pattaya, Thailand. Officers went door-to-door, knocking on residents’ doors to wake those still asleep and ensure they escaped safely.

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After a 30-minute search, they traced the source of the smoke to unit 304 on the third floor, where a strong burning smell was coming from inside. Fethullah Ezka tried to cook fried chicken at his apartment in Pattaya, Thailand, after drinking alcohol. Firefighters respond to an apartment building after a tourist fell asleep while cooking fried chicken in Pattaya, Thailand.

Condominium staff used a spare key to enter the apartment and discovered a frying pan containing charred chicken still sitting on the stove, while raw chickenoblivious to the chaos around himOfficers repeatedly called out to wake him and eventually had to shake him as he would not respond. The shirtless Dutchman was reportedly bewildered to find police officers and emergency responders standing inside his apartment.

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He reportedly admitted that he had been drinking before putting the chicken on to fry, but had fallen asleep and forgotten to turn off the stove.

“Upon receiving a report of smoke inside the condominium, officers were deployed to investigate and found smoke coming from room 304,” Firefighter Siriwat Prawit said. Pattaya has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia, but the emergency services say they are working overtime to keep up with the number of tourists running into problems.

“We repeatedly called out to him, but he did not wake up until we shook him, and then he woke up. ” He said no injuries or fatalities were reported but the incident caused widespread panic among residents. Pattaya has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia, but the emergency services say they are working overtime to keep up with the number of tourists running into problems.

Firefighters respond after Fethullah Ezka, 30, fell asleep while frying chicken at an apartment block in Pattaya, Thailand. Fethullah Ezka tried to cook fried chicken at his apartment in Pattaya, Thailand, after drinking alcohol. Firefighters respond to an apartment building after a tourist fell asleep while cooking fried chicken in Pattaya, Thailand.

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Pattaya has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia, but the emergency services say they are working overtime to keep up with the number of tourists running into problems.