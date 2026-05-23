Tourism tax could impact staycation prices

The introduction of a tourism tax could drive families away or even abroad for cheaper getaways, according to the hospitality industry. A proposed tax in London could raise as much as £350 million per year, significantly more than the £240 million originally forecast.

Families could face a tourism tax of up to £300 on British staycations in some of the country's most popular holiday spots. Mayors and council leaders are looking to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Manchester, Liverpool, and Edinburgh to introduce the levy to raise revenue in their areas.

Research suggests that regional mayors, including those in Yorkshire, the West Country, the North East, and the Midlands, are backing the introduction of a more widespread tax - areas that account for almost 40 per cent of domestic tourism. Councils are also considering their own levies in areas such as Oxford, Bournemouth, and Bath.

There is no single approach to introducing a tourist tax, with methods ranging from a simple £1 to £2 extra per person per night added to accommodation costs, to a more robust percentage-based model. Mayors may look to other cities for inspiration, such as Amsterdam, where 12.5 per cent of overnight stay costs is added onto the bill. With an average week-long staycation for a family of four costing £2,765, this would add £345.

But local authorities could also look closer to home, with a seven per cent levy in Aberdeen adding almost £200 and a five per cent tariff in Edinburgh inflating the cost of a getaway by a more reasonable £138. Mayors and council leaders are looking to introduce the levy to raise revenue in their areas





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