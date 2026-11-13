Toulouse Sperm Donor Father to 160 Children Sparks Inbreeding Fears

A prolific sperm donor in Toulouse, France, is believed to be the father of up to 160 children, causing half-siblings to unite and fear an inbreeding crisis.

A prolific sperm donor based in Toulouse, France, is believed to have fathered up to 160 children, triggering a unique social and biological crisis as multiple half-siblings discover their shared lineage. The discovery began when Josephine, a 38-year-old law student, confronted her mother about her biological origins during her university years, eventually tracking down her donor father and sparking a wave of revelations across the city.

Josephine Discovers Shared Fatherhood

The investigation started when Josephine, whose identity is protected by French media using a pseudonym, heard a law professor state that one-third of students in a lecture hall might not be related to the man they believed was their father. Realizing this statistic applied to her own life, she asked her mother for the truth, which resulted in her mother revealing that Josephine was conceived through sperm donation. Josephine subsequently identified her biological father as a well-known doctor in the Pied-Noir community who returned from French Algeria with an Italian name.

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When Josephine approached her biological father, he admitted to being a sperm donor, a revelation that left her initially delighted by the closure it provided. However, the scope of his donation quickly became apparent when he stated he had donated every ten days for twenty years. A friend of the donor, who is also a gynecologist, estimated that these donations could have resulted in up to 160 children, a figure that shocked Josephine and set the stage for a massive search for relatives.

Historical Context of Donation Laws

The situation is rooted in a lack of regulatory frameworks during the specific era when the donations occurred. There was essentially no legislation around sperm donation in France in the 1970s, allowing individual doctors to organize donations without centralized oversight. Before 1973, sperm donation was typically organized by individual physicians until Professor Georges David established the first CECOS (Centre d'étude et de conservation du sperme humain) at Bicêtre Hospital.

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The first major bioethics legislation regulating gamete donation did not come into being until 1994. While these centers created a more organized national system, they initially operated according to professional and ethical guidelines rather than a comprehensive national law. This legal vacuum allowed the Toulouse donor to operate freely for two decades, resulting in the high number of offspring that are now coming to light.

Rising Inbreeding Concerns in Toulouse

The sheer volume of children from a single donor has raised serious concerns about the potential for an inbreeding crisis within the local population. Toulouse has a population of approximately 534,000 people, and Josephine calculated that if half-siblings from this pool have two children each, the next generation could include 320 related individuals. She noted that given the size of the city, it is highly probable that individuals are unknowingly meeting or interacting with their genetic half-siblings.

Josephine expressed that the probability of inbreeding is significant because many people born in Toulouse in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s share this biological link. She stated, "I calculated that if we both have two children, there will be 320 of us in the next generation." The fear is compounded by the fact that most of these half-siblings are unaware of their conception method, meaning they are not actively avoiding relationships with their genetic relatives.

Community Response and Identification

Local media coverage of Josephine's story led to dozens of potential half-siblings contacting her to claim a biological connection. At one point, she was receiving 40 emails per day from individuals who believed they shared the same father. Among them, one woman looked strikingly like Josephine, and after connecting on Facebook, they met in person. Josephine described the encounter as looking in a mirror, noting they shared the same hair color and personality traits.

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Subsequent DNA tests confirmed that the two women were indeed half-sisters, an event Josephine described as winning the lottery. To date, she has identified 17 half-sisters, but she believes the number is significantly higher. She is actively appealing to anyone with doubts about their origins, particularly those who feel their father might have been a sperm donor or who have darker skin than their families, to come forward by contacting the PMA Anonyme Association in France.

Josephine continues to search for the remaining siblings, noting that finding one half-sister who studied the same subjects at the same university reinforced her theory that many more exist. She stated, "In every lecture hall, every year, there must be one of my half-sisters." Her campaign highlights the long-term social and biological impacts of historical anonymity in reproductive medicine, urging the community to prevent future genetic risks through transparency and contact.