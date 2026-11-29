New footage from Toulouse reveals open gang violence and drug dealing in Reynerie, highlighting a national crisis where France's illicit drug market has tripled in value amid rising street crime.

The city of Toulouse in south-west France, once celebrated for its warm terracotta streets and vibrant art culture, is now at the center of a severe surge in organized crime and gang violence. This year alone, turf wars between rival drug gangs have been linked to 48 organized-crime murders and attempted murders, six fatal shootings, and 44 injuries. New video footage has laid bare the scale of this violence, showing dealers firing guns from buildings while graffiti advertising drug deals covers neighborhood walls.

Content Creators Enter Reynerie Danger Zone

British content creators Sai So and Skeamer OJB recently entered Reynerie, one of Toulouse's most dangerous neighborhoods, to document the tension between local youth and police. The housing complex in Reynerie accounts for roughly half of the approximately 40 known drug dealing points in the entire Toulouse police district. Upon arrival, the pair was immediately approached by two masked dealers who offered them cocaine and led them to a wall displaying a menu of drugs with listed prices for marijuana, hash, cocaine, and ecstasy.

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Inside a graffiti-covered drug den, the dealers ushered the creators into a dimly lit room illuminated by a red light. They proudly displayed firearms and large wads of cash to the camera. One dealer wearing a skeleton mask stared eerily at the lens while others fired several gunshots off a balcony. Text overlay on the footage stated that the young men wanted to show they were not playing, with subsequent scenes showing balaclava-clad individuals miming firing weapons and threatening self-harm.

Police Response and Criminal Connections

Police arrived shortly after the initial filming, and several gunshots were heard as officers moved into the area. Later footage showed police throwing tear gas canisters toward the group of dealers. During the confrontation, a phone was shown displaying a video call with a criminal known as BS3, who is currently serving a prison sentence. One dealer yelled free my friend and shouted f*** the police during the interaction. The dealers also showed the creators a loyalty card that offered customers free drugs after making ten purchases.

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Government Warnings and National Drug Market Crisis

France's illicit drug market nearly tripled in value between 2010 and 2023, rising from an estimated 2.3 billion euros to 6.8 billion euros, according to a report published in December 2025 by the French Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (OFDT). French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin stated that the country is suffering a cancer of drug dealing, with no safe places left. Darmanin emphasized that even the smallest rural towns are now familiar with cocaine and cannabis, suggesting that France has become more violent and the problem is no longer confined to specific urban areas.

Social Impact and Recruitment of Minors

The illicit retail drug trade sector employs nearly 200,000 people in France, many of them minors and many recruited online to perform tasks or fulfill contracts. A BBC investigation found that recruiters use platforms like TikTok to lure vulnerable teens into the trade with promises of cash. Children as young as 11 are brought into the network, sometimes earning thousands of euros a month before becoming trapped in a cycle of violence they cannot escape. Creator Sai So noted the presence of a six-year-old child riding a scooter amid the gangs, contrasting the lack of opportunities in Reynerie with his own upbringing.