New footage from Toulouse reveals intense gang violence and open drug dealing. The article examines the scale of the crisis, citing specific murder statistics and expert analysis on France's growing illicit market.

Toulouse, historically celebrated as France's pink city for its terracotta architecture, is currently facing a severe surge in organized crime and gang violence. Turf wars between rival drug gangs have been directly linked to 48 organized crime murders and attempted murders this year alone. Additionally, the city has recorded six fatal shootings and 44 injuries during this period. This escalating violence has drawn international attention as new visual evidence brings the hidden dangers of the neighborhood into the public eye.

Shocking Revelations in Reynerie Neighborhood

British content creators Sai So and Skeamer OJB recently traveled to Toulouse to document the escalating tensions between youth and police forces in the Reynerie district. This specific housing complex is identified as accounting for approximately half of the roughly 40 known drug dealing points within the entire Toulouse police district. Upon their arrival in the area, the two creators were immediately approached by two masked drug dealers who offered them cocaine. These individuals then led the pair to a wall covered in graffiti that functioned as a menu, displaying prices for marijuana, hash, cocaine, and ecstasy.

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The creators were subsequently taken into a drug den heavily covered in graffiti. Inside a dimly lit room, the dealers showcased their firearms and large amounts of cash to the camera. The atmosphere was described as resembling a horror film, with one dealer wearing a skeleton mask staring directly at the lens. The group then moved to a balcony where they fired multiple gunshots into the air. Text overlaid on the footage indicated that the young individuals wanted to demonstrate that they were not playing, with one dealer also showing a loyalty card promising free drugs after ten purchases.

Police forces arrived shortly after the initial filming, leading to a confrontation involving several gunshots. Footage captures officers throwing tear gas canisters toward the group of dealers. One dealer was heard shouting "Free my friend" while referencing a criminal known as BS3, who is currently serving a prison sentence. The dealer also directed a profanity at the police presence. Despite the dangerous environment, the filmmakers insisted they were documenting the area and had no involvement in any criminal activities themselves.

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Explosive Growth of France's Illicit Drug Market

The violence in Toulouse reflects a broader national crisis regarding the illicit drug trade in France. A report published in December 2025 by the French Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, known as OFDT, indicates that the illicit drug market nearly tripled in value between 2010 and 2023. The estimated value of this market rose from 2.3 billion euros in 2010 to 6.8 billion euros by 2023. This massive expansion has changed the landscape of crime across the country, moving from urban centers to smaller towns.

French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has described the situation as a cancer affecting the nation, stating there are no safe places left from drug dealing. In a recent interview, he noted that even the smallest rural towns are now familiar with cocaine and cannabis use. Darmanin emphasized that drugs have always existed, but the current trend shows a clear expansion into areas previously untouched by such problems. He further suggested that France has become more violent overall as a result of this widespread distribution and the associated gang activities.

Social Impact and Recruitment of Vulnerable Youth

The illicit retail drug trade sector currently employs nearly 200,000 people in France. A significant portion of this workforce consists of minors who are recruited online to perform various tasks or fulfill contracts. The BBC conducted an investigation earlier this month which found that recruiters utilize social media platforms like TikTok to lure vulnerable teenagers into the trade. These recruiters promise quick cash, trapping youths in a cycle of violence they cannot easily escape.

Children as young as 11 years old are being brought into this network, with some earning thousands of euros a month before becoming entangled in criminal activity. The content creators expressed shock at seeing a six-year-old child riding a scooter amidst the drug gangs, contrasting this reality with their own experiences. They argued that these individuals are clean-hearted people shaped by a lack of opportunities, noting the absence of youth clubs in the area. One creator remarked that the scenes depicted a lawless environment in a developed part of Europe, highlighting the urgent need for social intervention.