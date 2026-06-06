Touker Suleyman Leaves Dragons' Den After Ten Years

Veteran Dragon Touker Suleyman has announced his departure from BBC's Dragons' Den after an extraordinary ten-season run. The seasoned investor, known for his no-nonsense approach and successful acquisitions like Hawes & Curtis and Ghost, shared his decision on Instagram. He reflects on a decade of meeting passionate entrepreneurs and making impactful deals, while stressing the need for fresh blood in the Den. Remaining Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett, and Sara Davies will continue. Suleyman plans to dedicate more time to mentoring his existing investments and imparting five decades of business wisdom. His final episodes will air later this year.

Touker Suleyman , the long-standing Dragon from the BBC 's Dragons' Den , has announced his departure from the popular entrepreneurship show after a remarkable decade. The 72-year-old businessman shared the news via Instagram, expressing gratitude for the experience and reflecting on his journey.

He emphasized the importance of evolution and welcomed new perspectives to join the program. His final episodes are scheduled to air later this year. Suleyman's decision marks the end of an era for the series, which will continue with Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett, and Sara Davies. Born in Famagusta, Cyprus, Suleyman moved to the UK in 1958 and built a formidable career in retail and manufacturing spanning over 50 years.

He is best known for owning Hawes & Curtis and Ghost, and his estimated net worth stands at £200 million. His exit statement highlighted a desire to mentor entrepreneurs more intensively and leverage his decades of experience to guide the next generation. He thanked the BBC, fellow Dragons, production teams, and the bold entrepreneurs who pitched their ideas. His announcement resonated with fans, underscoring his impact on British business and the show's legacy.

Suleyman's legacy includes numerous investments and a reputation for challenging pitches while supporting founders. His final words metaphorically passed the torch, ensuring the 'fire in the Den burns on.





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