The Court of Appeal ruled Touchstone Leeds directly discriminated against Felix Ngole by rescinding a job offer due to his religious views, marking a significant legal victory.

The Court of Appeal has ruled that Touchstone Leeds directly discriminated against Felix Ngole by failing to offer him a permanent position as a hospital discharge mental health support worker due to his religious views on homosexuality. This landmark decision reverses previous lower court findings and establishes that an employer cannot reject a candidate based on lawful past public expressions of belief.

Retracted Offer Based on Past Social Media Posts

Touchstone Leeds initially offered Mr. Ngole the role in 2022 but retracted the offer after discovering media reports regarding his previous legal battle with the University of Sheffield. That earlier case involved Mr. Ngole successfully challenging his expulsion from an MA social work course for stating on social media that homosexuality is a sin in 2015. The employer cited these past statements as a basis for concern regarding his future professional conduct.

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The company argued that Mr. Ngole's views contradicted their own organizational values and posed a significant risk to service users. They stated that individuals might find his historical comments upsetting and offensive. Touchstone offered to reconsider the employment decision if Mr. Ngole could provide assurances that his beliefs would not compromise his professional duties or interactions with clients.

Legal Proceedings and Tribunal Findings

Mr. Ngole originally applied for the position after fleeing persecution in Cameroon to seek refuge in the UK. During the hiring process, he was required to attend a second interview despite the employer's initial concerns. After this additional screening, Touchstone Leeds declined to finalize the employment contract. They claimed his past public manifestations of belief could not become objectionable solely because of the nature of the job he applied for.

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In 2024, an employment tribunal initially ruled that Touchstone Leeds directly discriminated against Mr. Ngole by taking back the initial job offer. However, the panel rejected the claim that requiring him to attend a second interview and subsequently not offering him the job constituted further discrimination. This partial ruling set the stage for further appeals from both parties.

Appeal Court Upholds Discrimination Claim

The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) previously found that the original decision regarding the second interview and the final refusal to hire was incorrect. Mr. Ngole launched a challenge through the Court of Appeal in September, arguing that the EAT erred in sending the case back for reconsideration. He maintained that the facts demonstrated clear direct discrimination against his religious beliefs.

Touchstone Leeds also challenged the EAT's decision, arguing that the initial tribunal ruling should be restored or that the case should be remitted for further reconsideration. By a majority ruling on Friday, the Court of Appeal upheld Mr. Ngole's challenge and dismissed Touchstone's appeal. The court also refused the company permission to take the case to the Supreme Court, finalizing the legal judgment in Mr. Ngole's favor.

Impact on Religious Freedom and Hiring Practices

Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing stated in the ruling that Mr. Ngole's public manifestation of his beliefs occurred long before he applied for the job. She noted that these expressions were lawful when made and constituted an accurate description of those lawful beliefs. The judge emphasized that such past statements could not become objectionable merely because of the specific nature of the job for which he applied.

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Lord Justice Miles agreed with the decision, stating that the only tenable conclusion was that Touchstone Leeds was significantly influenced by media reporting about Mr. Ngole's views. Bruno Quintavalle, representing Mr. Ngole, argued that the employer imposed requirements on him that were not imposed on other candidates. He highlighted that the job description contained nothing related to LGBT issues and that Mr. Ngole had never been the subject of a formal complaint.

Stakeholder Reactions and Future Steps

Katherine Apps KC, representing Touchstone Leeds, previously argued in written submissions that the company declined to offer the job due to a lack of enthusiasm for actively promoting LGBTQI+ specific services. She claimed Mr. Ngole showed resistance to attending LGBT+ awareness training and expressed concerns about the risk of complaints or claims against the company by service users. These arguments were ultimately rejected by the Court of Appeal.

Following the decision, Mr. Ngole, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, described his case as an important victory for his family and Christians across the UK. He asserted that he never discriminated against anyone and that there was no evidence he would treat service users without dignity, compassion, and respect. He emphasized that disagreement is not discrimination and holding biblical beliefs does not make someone a danger to others.

When asked if he intends to seek compensation from Touchstone Leeds in light of the ruling, Mr. Ngole indicated that this would be a conversation for another day. The judge sent the case back to the employment tribunal for reconsideration, likely to determine the specific remedies and compensation amounts due to the established discrimination. This ruling sets a significant precedent for how employers must evaluate candidates' past lawful expressions of belief during the hiring process.