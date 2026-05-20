Tottenham fans once again face an uphill battle as Chelsea secure first win in eight

The text discusses the recent match between Tottenham and Chelsea, where Spurs lost 3-1, leading their hopes of Premier League survival to the final day. Meanwhile, Chelsea's win boosts their chances of securing a place in Europe, while other teams' relegation hopes are reignited.

Tottenham supporters traveled to Stamford Bridge fearing the worst and expecting an expected defeat, considering their poor record at Chelsea with only one win in 36 years.

However, they were subjected to even more agony, losing 3-1 once again, as victory was snatched away by a resurgent Chelsea. Goals by Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos put Chelsea two up before Richarlison pulled one back for Spurs in the 73rd minute, creating opportunities for a late equalizer.

However, chances slipped away and a desperate search for an equalizer ended in chaos. Instead, Jorrell Hato produced a terrific recovery block to deny substitute James Maddison. There was no escape for Spurs, with the game ending in a 3-1 defeat. For Chelsea, a rare victory boosted their hopes of finishing an underwhelming season on a flourish and potentially securing a place in Europe.

The loss for Spurs kept them mired in a relegation hell until the very end of the campaign, while West Ham's glimmer of hope to escape relegation seemed to have been reignited. The win for Arsenal sealed their Premier League title, while Chelsea showed improved performance after the FA Cup final against Spurs, as reported in 'Rugby News'





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Football Premier League Chelsea Tottenham Match Enzo Fernandez Andrei Santos Richarlison James Maddison Loss Fear Hopes Relegation Premier League Champions FA Cup Final World Cup Winning Manager Upcoming Season Paraguay Striker

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