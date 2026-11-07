‘Total Repudiation’: Dems Sweep Texas’ Top Battleground Tarrant County in Historic Rout

It was, as ever, a stark referendum on a county that has been the epicenter for the state’s right-wing extremism.

In a stunning victory, Democrats swept nearly every race from the statewide level down to countywide offices in Tarrant County, an urban center that was considered a pivotal battleground county this cycle and that has historically been the largest Republican-controlled county in the country.

Early vote totals showed a rout for Democrats early in the evening, with Senate candidate James Talarico pulling just shy of 60 percent, about a 22-point margin over Ken Paxton, along with every other statewide Democrat winning as well. Democratic County Judge candidate Alisa Simmons beat her opponent, County Judge Tim O’Hare, a controversial hardline Republican, by about 16 percent, signaling the first win for a Democrat at the county level since 1986.

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“The results are a total repudiation of the Republican extremism that’s taken hold of Tarrant County Republican leadership recently,” Brandon Rottinghaus, political science professor at the University of Houston, told theTuesday night. “There were Republican voters who felt conservatives were taking it too far and Democrats who were happy to vote against the GOP, and that’s a toxic mix that’s going to make Republicans suffer. ” Ahead of the Election Day rout, Tarrant was expected to be highly competitive turf.

Top statewide candidates, including Talarico and Paxston, along with Governor Greg Abbott, all made the rounds around Tarrant in thein the North Texas county, which encompasses the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington and several booming suburbs, began when voters there favored Democrat Beto O’Rourke for U.S. Senate in 2018. The prospect of a possible purple-ish wave continued in 2020 when Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, albeit by aOn election night, that swing to Democrats exploded beyond belief.

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“This moment of stunning Democratic wins has shifted Tarrant to more closely reflect the rest of the urban centers in Texas,” said Rottinghaus. In addition to countwide offices, Democrats appear likely to flip at least six GOP-held state House seats and at least one state senate seat based in Tarrant, along with some GOP congressional seats that include portions of the county. This is all part of a much larger statewide electoral for Democrats.

Rottinghaus partly attributes this to population dynamics. An expanding racially and ethnically diverse electorate–including more educated and younger voters in Tarrant–and changes among suburban voters’ appetite –offers more opportunity for Democrats to win. The county is a “test” of whether that suburban political change is reaching local races, said Rottinghaus. Perhaps moreover, Tarrant County’s shift can be seen as a rebuke of its growing extremism.

Increasingly an epicenter of the Christian nationalist movement Tarrant is home to the highly influential, two right-wing activist groups that have helped influence local races. The county is also home to Bo French, former Tarrant County GOP Chairman and candidate for Railroad Commissioner, whoseThis political shift is no more evident than in the race for Texas Senate District 9, which pit right-wing hardliner Leigh Wambsganss against Democrat Taylor Rehmet to replace a seat vacated by Republican state Senator Kelly Hancock after serving 12 years in office.

, a Christian nationalist cell phone carrier, by a 14-point victory during a January special election, marking the first Democrat to win that seat since 1991. The victory–deemed aThe win earlier this year was a harbinger of what was to come on election night when Rehmet, severely outspent by his conservative opponent, held on to that victory.

Endorsed by ultra-conservative Patrick and backed by the True Texas Project, Wambsganss has been buoyed by powerful interests, seeing heavy funding from PACs includingshe’d focus on reducing property taxes, data center reform, and improving public safety—and undoubtedly would make extremism a guiding principle, with gun rights, anti-abortion, and anti-transgender platforms priority issues on her campaign website.

Especially if the past is any indication: The right-wing activist helped drag the local district into school board culture wars in the name of “Judeo-Christian values” in 2021 with her Southlake Families PAC and in 2022 when Patriot Mobile poured hundreds of thousands of dollars toMeanwhile, Rehmet has focused less on attacking Wambsganss and more so on talking affordability for the middle class and getting back to the kitchen table basics, vowing to reduce health care costs, increase state funding for teachers, help create child care subsidies, and lower property taxes. In 2022, Simmons, the longtime president of the Arlington NAACP, beat her Republican opponent in the most competitive precinct in the county.

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When the GOP sought to redistrict the county seats to gain a supermajority, redrawing her seat to nearly guarantee themselves a victory this year, the Precinct 2 commissioner instead opted to campaign to lead the Court. Shein July she’ll fix the county budget, target governmental inefficiencies, and “serve the people” sans the influence of political or religious ideology. O’Hare, former head of the county’s Republican Party and mayor of Farmers Branch, a suburb of Dallas,during his tenure.

When the seat was vacated by R. Glen Whitley after his 30 years on the Court, conservatives got behind O’Hare, who toppled the more moderate former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price in 2022. Backed by funds from the deep-pocketed right-wing megadonors Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks, O’Hare’s time on the Court has been marked by a descent into culture wars and a hardline shift to the right.

His brand of extremism attracted, supported closing voting sites on college campuses, and launched an “election integrity unit” in response to the county’s vote for a Democratic presidential candidate. Hein September she believes Sorrells is part of an “old boys network” that doesn’t truly represent the people.

Burks wanted to more closely investigate the high number of Tarrant County jail deaths and hoped to create a new diversion unit within the office that helps those struggling with addiction and homelessness connect to services rather than keeping them stuck in the jail pipeline. She campaigned for more accountability and transparency in an office that she sees as lacking strong leadership. in its history for a midterm election cycle.

Democrats managed to sweep the county despite GOP efforts to thwart voting: The Republican-led Commissioners Court, which voted toThe Tejano star ousted a two-term Republican incumbent, but now that the music’s over, what kind of congressman will he be?