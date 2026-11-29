Paramedics rushed Er’Mias to Moses Cone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 2-year-old boy died suddenly during a routine dental procedure in North Carolina — and his distraught parents are demanding answers from the clinic that allegedly hid the unfolding medical emergency from them, according to a lawsuit.

Sharde Sherrill and David Mitchell claim they were assured by staff at the Valleygate Dental Surgery Center in Greensboro that their toddler Er’Mias Mitchell would only receive gas through a mask to be put under for his dental surgery last year. But instead, a nurse anesthetist allegedly pumped a heavy 30-milligram dose of propofol into the toddler via IV — causing the boy to instantly begin vomiting, the suit filed Nov. 24 in Guilford County states.

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Rather than clearing his blocked airway with an immediate oral intubation, clinic staff doubled down with a second dose two minutes later and shoved a breathing tube down his nose, the court papers allege. Advertisement “At no time prior to calling EMS or after EMS had carried away Baby Er’Mias lifeless body did Defendants or any of them notify about the ongoing emergency,” reads the filing.