Tosh Lupoi, Ron Rivera address reports Cal’s football program is ‘mired in chaos’

A published story also suggested that Lupoi and the man who hired him last December, general manager Rivera, aren’t getting along as the Bears stand at 3-6.

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Tosh Lupoi and general manager Ron Rivera speak at a press conference after Lupoi was introduced as the new head football coach for the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on December 05, 2025 in Berkeley, California.

got what coach Tosh Lupoi called a much-needed bye week. But there was no flying under the radar for the Golden Bears. Rivera added to the narrative when he said on his weekly radio show that Lupoi “has bumped his head a lot” this season. At 3-6 overall and 2-4 in ACC play, the Bears have fallen far short of expectations within or outside the football offices at Memorial Stadium.

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Cal didn’t try to dodge the fallout this week, arranging for the program’s two leaders to sit shoulder to shoulder at Lupoi’s weekly Tuesday news conference. Players were not made available to reporters.

“I’d say the biggest thing is we can’t control what’s behind us and, yeah, it has been disappointing,” Rivera said Tuesday. “But what I’m really excited about is the way the approach has been for what’s in front of us. ” That starts with a Saturday visit to Virginia — the Bears’ third straight road game — for a matchup of teams each seeking their first victory in more than a month.

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The Cavaliers posted 11 victories and played in the ACC championship game a year ago, but are riding their own three-game losing streak, during which they’re scoring just 12 points per game. Asked to respond to the characterization that his program is swimming in chaos, Lupoi virtually scoffed.

“I have no idea what the reference was. Certainly, I produce chaos every day at practice. Not sure if it’s that,” Lupoi said. The Bears, who must win their final three games to secure bowl eligibility, spent the past two weeks focused on themselves.

Lupoi said that included making adjustments to his approach. He said he understands the need to allow assistants to do their job without unnecessarily offering his two cents.

“For example, voiced to coach Pat , who’s calling our offense, about when we’re having successions of not getting first downs, that’s where I’ve got to depend on the preparation going into it. And do my best to let them adjust,” Lupoi said.

“And me — or anyone else on the staff — clutter on the headset is not going to help the situation there. One of many ways I recognize self-improvement. ” Likewise, Lupoi is trying to strengthen his connections with players, including having them to his house for one-on-one interactions beyond the football facility.

“I tell them, `I’ve got thick skin. Give me something I can do better,’ “ he said.

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“Trying to not let them off the hook, saying, `I’m not going to let you out of here unless you give me . . . I need one major debrief.

’ “ Rivera has talked extensively since being hired in the spring of 2025 about the urgency facing Cal to make sure it’s included in the next wave of realignment in college football. For now, at least, he’s voicing a different priority.

“I think if you look at these next three games it really is about growth and development. And that’s what we’re looking for,” said Rivera, a former two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

“This is the exciting challenge that we have in front of us. And I like the direction. I like some of the things we’ve put in. ” Taking the pulse of his team at practice, Lupoi sees energy and excitement from his players.

“I feel really confident what we’re doing for the future and finding solutions to go win. ”