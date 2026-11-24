New Ipsos data reveals Kemi Badenoch leads Nigel Farage by 26 points in a binary government preference. Reform faces declining support amid criminal probes.

A new Ipsos poll indicates a widening gap in voter preference between the Conservative Party and Reform UK, with Kemi Badenoch significantly outpacing Nigel Farage. When asked which party should form the next government, 47 percent of British voters chose the Conservatives. In contrast, only 21 percent preferred the Reform leader, creating a 26 percentage point advantage for Mrs. Badenoch.

Badenoch's Growing Conservative Advantage

The Conservatives have seen a steady climb in public opinion under the leadership of Kemi Badenoch. The new data shows that just under one in four voters now view the party favourably. This marks a shift in the political landscape as Reform UK struggles with its own internal challenges.

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Approximately 33 percent of voters indicated they would back the Conservatives in the next general election. This represents an increase of two percentage points compared to the previous month tracked by Ipsos. The upward trend suggests a consolidation of support around the Tory banner as the opposition party faces scrutiny.

Reform UK Facing Scandal and Legal Probes

Reform UK is currently navigating a period of significant difficulty marked by scandals regarding its internal operations. The party is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police for alleged breaches of foreign funding laws. Additionally, the leadership is awaiting the results of an inquiry by Parliament's standards watchdog.

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The parliamentary investigation concerns Nigel Farage's acceptance of a £5 million gift from crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne. These legal and ethical questions have contributed to a drop in the party's standing. The combination of these issues has created a hostile environment for Reform's political ambitions.

The public's view of the party has deteriorated sharply. Six in ten Britons now hold an unfavourable opinion of Reform UK. Nigel Farage's personal popularity has declined in tandem, with only one in five voters expressing a favourable view of the Clacton MP. This marks a substantial drop in his public support metrics.

Farage's Response to Sliding Poll Numbers

Nigel Farage acknowledged the recent decline in his party's standing during a speech at the Confederation of British Industry annual conference. He joked with the audience by saying, please do not remind me about the last six months. This remark highlighted the difficult political climate surrounding his leadership.

Keiran Pedley, the UK director of politics at Ipsos, analyzed the findings and noted that many voters remain hesitant about a potential Farage-led government. The data indicates that while Reform UK may have seen initial rises, it is now accompanied by increasing resistance from a large section of the public.

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Electoral Comparisons and Labour Standing

While the Conservatives are pulling ahead of Reform, the broader electoral picture shows Labour still leading. When asked who should form the next government, Andy Burnham leads a hypothetical Reform Government by 27 percentage points. Labour holds a 12 percentage point lead over the Conservatives in the same comparison.

Voter preference for Reform has fallen to 27 percent, a decrease of three percentage points since October. The Ipsos tracker reveals that when forced to choose between competing governments, the Conservatives remain much more acceptable to voters than Reform UK. This dynamic positions the Tories as the primary alternative to Labour in the current political cycle.