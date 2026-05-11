Tory Leader Discredits Starmer's Speech as Sad to Watch, Butathon Downplays Starmer's Role in National Crisis, Instead Focusing on Party's Lack of Vision

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, has dismissed Sir Keir Starmer's last-ditch attempt to save his premiership, saying it was 'sad to watch' and that Labour's real problem was their lack of vision, rather than any single figure. She then called on Labour to adopt her own plans for fair government.

Kemi Badenoch has described Sir Keir Starmer 's last-ditch attempt to save his premiership as 'sad to watch'. The Tory leader said the Prime Minister had tried to restart his faltering Government so many times that 'even his reset button needs a reset'.

But she added that he was not Labour's only problem as none of his potential successors had a vision for the future either. Mrs Badenoch said yesterday: 'Keir Starmer's speech was sad to watch. But I do not take pleasure in watching the Prime Minister flounder.

'The country needs leadership, not another speech from a man who clearly knows something has gone badly wrong, but still can't explain why. '. She added: 'This is Labour's real problem. It is not just Starmer – all the pretenders jostling for his job do not have the answers either, because they all believe the same things: more welfare, more state control, more borrowing, more regulation.

'They are busy arguing over who should drive the car, but the truth is they are all heading in the wrong direction. They have no vision for the future.

' The Opposition leader called on Labour to adopt her own plans for government, which would 'reward effort, cut the cost of government, secure our borders, rebuild industry and back families who do the right thing'





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