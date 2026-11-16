Tory Horton Explains 'Incredible Play' That Helped Seal The Seahawks' Victory

We go inside Tory Horton's viral special teams play that helped Seattle close out a 21-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Seahawks receiver Tory Horton made as smart a play as you'll see from this weekend's NFL games, and every bit as unusual. The Seahawks had an eight-point lead with 2:04 remaining after a Raiders field goal, so Seattle was trying to run out the clock in a one-score game.

Las Vegas had two timeouts, but the Seahawks would still benefit from a kickoff return that used up the two-minute warning before their offense took the field. That would effectively negate one of the Raiders' two remaining timeouts and take 40 seconds of the remaining time if the Raiders got the ball back.

Also read Seahawks receiver Tory Horton made one of the smartest plays you'll ever see in Seattle's win over Las Vegas

Raiders kicker Matt Gay was tasked with kicking the ball so that it couldn't be returned, conceding the 35-yard-line to Seattle in exchange for those 40 precious seconds. Horton, lined up deep on the return with fellow receiver Rashid Shaheed, knew how important it was to get any kind of return and get to the two-minute warning.

Gay's kick would have gone through the back of the end zone for the desired touchback, but Horton had the presence of mind to leap and bat the ball back into the end zone. The loose ball was picked up by Shaheed and returned — with Horton blocking a bit — to the Seattle 19-yard line.

"They were just saying to make sure we return every ball, and I knew they were going to try to kick it out, so I had the instinct to jump up and keep the ball in play," Horton told me by phone after the game. "We just needed to bleed the clock down under two minutes, and that actually became a success, so I'm excited about that play. ""That is unbelievable," Tucker said.

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"I have never seen that before in my life. A genius play by Horton to go sky-high.

" The play is even smarter than you realize. In jumping up to bat the ball and keep it in play, Horton landed out of bounds behind the end zone, and realized immediately that he could not be the first person to touch the ball after coming back in bounds. So he was emphatic in getting Shaheed to pick up the loose ball, not him, to avoid a penalty.

"I was just trying to think on the fly, and he did a great job getting the ball out and bleeding the clock down," Horton said. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald pointed out that Horton and Shaheed aren't usually Seattle's kickoff return duo. The game opened with running back George Holani as the deep blocker and rookie running back Jadarian Price as the returner, but Holani injured his knee on the opening kickoff and didn't return to the game.

That pressed Shaheed and Horton into duty. On their second return together, Gay sent a bouncing kick directly down the middle, and both returners advanced past the ball, thinking the other was fielding the kick, so Shaheed had to scramble back to the end zone and retrieve the loose ball for a touchback.

"It’s a tremendous play," Macdonald said at the podium after the game. "Just an incredible play. I think with George Holani going down, then we had to take JD off the kickoff return. So those are guys that haven’t necessarily practiced a bunch in a while, especially with this game plan.

So to be able to step in and execute some of those critical situations is some great stuff by them. Great job by our coaches, and really helped us close the game out.

" Horton, 23, played only three snaps on special teams Sunday, and has just 24 this season, fewer than three a game. He was an exceptional punt returner in college, with touchdowns in each of his last three seasons at Colorado State, but never fielded a kickoff there. He also returned a punt for a touchdown last year as a rookie with Seattle.

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Tory Horton had five touchdowns for the Seahawks as a rookie last season, helping them win an NFL title. After much deliberation, game officials called a penalty on Horton for an"illegal bat.

" There was debate as to whether this was the correct call on a play in the end zone when the ball had yet to touch the ground, but accepting the penalty would only result in a re-kick with the important seconds already off the clock, so the Raiders declined the penalty. Another great call ultimately rendered Horton's play moot.

The Raiders never got the ball back, because Seattle called a naked bootleg for quarterback Drew Lock, who ran 15 yards for a first down, allowing the Seahawks to take a knee three times and seal the win. But Seattle couldn't know that, and Horton's smarts made it harder for the Raiders to have a chance at a game-tying touchdown.

"Great, smart play, using his length to get it down under the two-minute ," receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba told reporters after the game. "Just a smart football play. Great play by him.

" Horton was fortunate enough to win a Super Bowl as a rookie, and said he prides himself on his preparation, trying to anticipate even the most unusual of situations before they play out. "I always have different scenarios: If this happens, then this, trying to be that smart player on the field, keep showing the IQ out there," he told me. "I just want to put our team in the best position to win and be smart about it.

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