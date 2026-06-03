Tory Burch Resort 2027 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Anderson . Paak wore a pair of white patent Reva flats from Tory Burch to the Met Gala. Burch had nothing to do with the rest of the musician’s outfit, which included a star embroidered jacket, oval shades, and his trademark wig, but she probably approved of its eclecticism.

At an appointment, she said her new resort collection “continues the conversation” she’s established on her recent runways, but adds “a bit more peculiar spontaneity. ” Zesty color is at the heart of it: lemon yellow drop-waist dress, an acid green cardigan set worn with a burgundy leather skirt. But surprising materials and playful gestures also have starring roles; the wool of that sweater set is brushed and pilled and the leather skirt is burnished to an almost crackly texture.

For evening, she adopted old-fashioned techniques—hand-embroidered ribbon, gathered rosettes—and gave them quirky, modern relevance. The embroidered ribbon dress is designed with a faux dickey neckline, as if a favorite sleeveless tee was slipped underneath. As for the rosettes, the surprise is that they decorate party dresses and everyday tops and skirts alike. A cool minimalism has infiltrated some other resort collections, but Burch is sticking with quirky irreverence.

Her clothes this season have a sort of vintage feel, like you might have found them in a closet your mother or grandmother forgot she had. Their peculiarity doesn’t undercut their practicality, though. At a preview, Burch pointed with pride to a pair of raincoats in glazed wallpaper jacquard, one a vivid shade of yellow, the other bright orange. Both of them are fully reversible to khaki.





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