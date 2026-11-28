Torrey Pines, which beat No. 1-seeded Helix and No. 4 Granite Hills in the playoffs, is the lowest-seeded Division 1 champion since 2019.

Torrey Pines players celebrate after defeating Oceanside 22-21 to win the CIF Division 1 championship game at Southwestern College in Chula Vista on Friday, November 27, 2026.

CHULA VISTA — What seemed so improbable when the seedings came out two weeks ago became reality Friday night. Eighth-seeded Torrey Pines battled its way through the CIF San Diego Section Division 1 football bracket, then survived a thriller, edging No. 3-seeded Oceanside 22-21 before an estimated crowd of 6,000 at Southwestern College.

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Torrey Pines, which beat No. 1-seeded Helix and No. 4 Granite Hills in the playoffs, is the lowest-seeded Division 1 champion since 2019. Torrey Pines’ Dom Principi celebrates after Oceanside’s failed two-point conversion attempt putting Torrey pines ahead 22-21 as Oceanside’s quarterback Anthony Barquinero reacts in the fourth quarter of the CIF Division 1 championship game at Southwestern College in Chula Vista on Friday, November 27, 2026.