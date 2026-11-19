A powerful storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain on San Luis Obispo County, triggering flash floods, road closures on Highway 1, and significant power outages affecting thousands of PG&E customers.

Torrential downpour flooded roadways, downed trees, and left thousands without power in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday. More than 5 inches of rain fell in less than 12 hours at Rocky Butte near San Simeon.

The powerful storm led to road closures, flash flood warnings, and crashes. Highway 1 is closed from Ragged Point to south of Big Sur because of the threat of a post-fire debris flow.

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The California Highway Patrol reports flooding at:Southbound Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Street in SLOFrom the Lopez Lake area to Santa Maria, 7,109 PG&E customers lost power at 12:27 a.m. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 6:45 a.m. Further north, 52 homes lost power in rural Santa Margarita at 10:08 p.m. PG&E hopes to the power back on by 4:15 a.m. In Paso Robles near Sherwood Park 843 PG&E customers lost at 10:45 p.m.The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not.