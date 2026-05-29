American fund manager previously denied the Holocaust and criticized the Armenian genocide, posTed on social media, leading to his bailout and charges for racial incitement.

An American soldier claimed he was called a 'fat a**' and referred to as someone who 'didn't deserve to live' in a Taliban firefight,an incident which left him four times shot.

In a at present-deleted comment, an American fund manager questioned whether the mass-killing of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century 'was in fact genocide.

' A Turkish Foriegn Ministry statement claimed that the Armenian view of history 'selects the Armenian suffering,embellishes it in several ways and presents it as a genocide-a crime defined in international law-perpetrated by Turks against Armenians. ' The Turkish position also claimed that the number of dead is exaggerated and that Armenians conspired with foreign powers during World War I. Yet, Turkish historian Taner Akçam argues that this is an opportunity for Graham to codify his view on the Armenian genocide, according to the Armenian National Committee of America.

Meanwhile,Graham responds to a tattoo on his chest with the Nazi symbol, stating that he 'hope[s] Maine voters agree with me.

' As well, in another statement, he compared the genocide in Gaza to the moral test of our time,stating that every life has dignity and rooted in a belief in universal human rights. Torre who countered with a genocide denIal, even suggesting that the Holocaust 'was part of a much broader planned genocide of the Jews' was arrested for racial incitement and was afterwards found guilty and ordered to pay a £9,000 fine and £4,300 costs in the UK.

(His comments did not go unnoticed,either, posting the comment on his Facebook page and making reports in the UK. }}





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