Toronto Tempo win WNBA draft lottery, earn No. 1 pick and potentially chance to draft JuJu Watkins

The Toronto Tempo have won the WNBA draft lottery, securing the No. 1 pick

draft lottery on Sunday night, earning the No. 1 pick and potentially the chance to draft Southern California star JuJu Watkins. The Tempo, who joined the league as an expansion team this past season, had the best chance to win the draft lottery along with the Houston Comets.

The teams each had a 33% chance to land the top pick.

Also read JuJu Watkins' 25 points not enough as No. 3 USC falls to No. 1 South Carolina

“Securing the first overall pick marks another historic milestone for our franchise and brings us one step closer to building a championship-caliber team,” said Tempo General Manager Monica Wright Rogers. The Comets will choose second. The franchise returns to the WNBA next season after the Houston Rockets ownership group bought the team known as thewill go sixth and seventh. They got the seventh pick in a trade with Phoenix.

New York, Dallas, Indiana and Chicago are next. The Sky also had the 12th pick. Dallas, Golden State and Minnesota rounded out the first round. The NCAA is allowing players a fifth year of eligibility to play, so it’s not certain who will enter the draft yet.

Advertisement

Players don’t have to declare for the draft until April 2. Players who are in the Final Four have a few more days. Besides USC's Watkins, other potential lottery picks include Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and Madison Booker of Texas. FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.