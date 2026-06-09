Toronto's Great Beaver Quest: World Cup-Themed Scavenger Hunt Features 51 Hand-Painted Beaver Sculptures

A new World Cup-themed scavenger hunt called The Great Beaver Quest has launched in Toronto's Old Town neighborhood, featuring 51 hand-painted beaver sculptures representing competing nations. The contest encourages tourists and locals to explore the area, with QR codes on each sculpture linking to a digital hunt for prizes. The beavers, each nearly four feet tall, will be auctioned for charity after the event ends on August 16.

A creative and engaging public art initiative has taken over Toronto 's historic Old Town neighborhood, as The Great Beaver Quest, a World Cup -themed scavenger hunt , invites residents and visitors to discover 51 uniquely painted beaver sculptures scattered throughout the area.

The project, which officially began on June 1, 2026, transforms the neighborhood into an interactive playground, blending sports enthusiasm with local culture and commerce. Each of the nearly four-foot-tall resin fiberglass beavers represents one of the nations competing in the World Cup, including two dedicated to Canada, while two additional sculptures symbolize FIFA and the collective spirit of all participating countries.

The sculptures are individually hand-painted by local artists, ensuring a diverse and vibrant display that reflects both national identities and artistic imagination. One of the Canadian beavers, affectionately nicknamed Doug, wears a Canada-themed soccer uniform under a red flannel shirt, embodying a cozy, approachable version of national pride. Others, such as Norway's beaver, are placed in unconventional settings like office building lobbies, staring out through glass windows, adding an element of surprise and discovery to the hunt.

The sculptures are located in parks, along sidewalks, and even indoors, making the entire neighborhood an open-air gallery. The contest is designed as a free digital scavenger hunt, with each beaver accompanied by a QR code that participants can scan using their smartphones to access an interactive platform. As explorers move from one sculpture to another, they accumulate points based on their findings, with weekly prizes awarded to top scorers and a random draw for additional rewards.

According to Robyn Posner of the Old Town Toronto Business Improvement Area, the initiative aims to draw people into the district, encourage them to explore its shops, restaurants, and historic sites, and foster a sense of community among participants. She emphasized that the event is especially tailored for families and out-of-town visitors seeking kid-friendly activities during the summer months. Within just a few days of its launch, 4,500 people had already joined the hunt, indicating strong early interest.

The contest runs until August 16, after which all 51 beavers will be removed and auctioned off, with proceeds going to charitable causes. This aspect adds a philanthropic dimension to the event, ensuring that the public art installation continues to give back even after the sculptures find new homes. The choice of the beaver as the central motif was a deliberate one, rooted in Canadian identity.

As Posner explained, "Because it's Canada's national animal, and we thought they were super cute. And they're small enough. And so, we went with the beaver.

" The animal's significance as a symbol of industriousness and perseverance aligns well with the spirit of both the World Cup and community engagement. By scaling the sculptures to just over a meter in height, organizers ensured they could be easily placed in a variety of urban settings without causing obstruction. The involvement of local artists not only supports creative talent but also imbues each piece with a distinct personality, making the hunt more visually stimulating and culturally resonant.

Participants are encouraged to share their discoveries on social media, further amplifying the event's reach and promoting Toronto's Old Town as a vibrant destination. Meanwhile, the surrounding neighborhood benefits from increased foot traffic, providing a welcome boost to local businesses during the summer season. The Great Beaver Quest thus serves multiple purposes: artistic celebration, tourism promotion, community building, and charitable fundraising, all wrapped in the global excitement of the World Cup





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Beaver Sculptures Toronto World Cup Scavenger Hunt Old Town Charity Auction Public Art Canadian National Animal Tourism Community Event

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